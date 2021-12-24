Water shortage in Theog: CPI(M) legislator stages protest

Protesting against the water shortage in Though, CPI( M) legislator Rakesh Singha staged a sit-in protest outside the Jal Shakti department headquarters in Tuttikandi on Thursday.

“It is sad that even after 75 years of the inception of the irrigation and water supply department, drinking water supply in Theogh is not regular. There is acute water shortage in the town and surrounding areas. I have raised the issue with the department time and again, but to no avail,” said Singha.

“ Drinking water supply is an essential and fundamental right of the citizens. Until regular water is supplied to people in the Theog area, I shall continue my protest. I do not live in the MLA residence provided by the government, but I receive huge water bills. This is the result of privatisation,” he said.

Villagers protesting with the legislator said they sometimes do not get water for 10 days.