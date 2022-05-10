Water supply to Manimajra to be hit on May 11

Due to repair of sudden leakage in common suction header at pump house number 11, drinking water supply from Water Works-II, Sector 13, Manimajra, will be stopped on the evening of May 11.

This will affect supply to some parts of Manimajra, including Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, Old Abbadi, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Adarsh Nagar and Bank Colony. While there will be no change in the morning supply, no water will be supplied in the evening on May 11.