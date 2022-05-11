Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet

In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022.

Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.

Technical education director DPS Kharbanda said in order to create an employable workforce in the state, industry and academia have to join hands so that the obsolete courses and curricula are replaced with content in accordance to the needs of the industry. The meeting was attended by top representatives of more than 50 industrial associations and industrialists. CICU chairman Upkar Singh Ahuja, Mohali Industry Association chairman Anurag Agrawal, Vishavkarma Industries MD CS Vishawkarma, Cheema Boilers chairman HS Cheema, Jalandhar auto parts manufacturing association secretary Tushar Jain, besides representatives from Swaraj Engines, Goezte India FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM, were also amongst those present. Principals of polytechnics and ITIs also attended the meet.