Weatherman issues ‘red’ alert for J&K

Snow and rains continued in the Valley and Jammu region on Friday as MeT has predicted heavy to moderate snowfall for Saturday. The MeT office has issued ‘red’ warning.

While the plains observed rainfall, snowfall was reported from higher reaches of Kashmir.

“Currently, it is snowing at most places of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu and raining at a few places of Jammu region. Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during January 7 (night) and 8. There could be gradual improvement from January 9 morning onwards in J&K,” said MeT office in a statement issued on Friday evening.

On Wednesday, the Valley had witnessed heavy snowfall on the upper reaches and at the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, northern and southern parts of Kashmir. The upper areas of Gulmarg and north Kashmir witnessed more than three feet of snow causing the closure of Srinagar-Gurez, Kupwara-Tanghdar and Srinagar-Leh highways. Due to heavy snowfall, men and machinery were put to service to clear snow from the roads and highways.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded minus 5.5 degrees Celsius during the night followed by minus 0.1 degree at Pahalgam during the night.

Srinagar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius during the night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Friday evening following massive slides at three to four places in Ramban district, said officials.

SSP traffic, national highway, Shabir Malik said, “Heavy rains triggered fresh landslides at Duggi Pulli, Cafetaria Morh, Sita Ram Passi and Magerkot. As a result the highway has been blocked.” The pilgrimage to famous cave shrine of Vaishno Devi was restored on Friday morning but was suspended in the evening.