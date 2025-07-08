Week on, four who stabbed man resisting snatching in Zirakpur held

Zirakpur police have arrested four men in connection with the murder of Chandan Singh of Behra village, who was stabbed to death last Tuesday near Patiala Road. Chandan, who ran a mobile shop, was returning home with friends when seven bike-borne men attempted to snatch their phone. A scuffle broke out, and Chandan was fatally stabbed. The accused are booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

SHO Satinder Singh’s team arrested Shiv Kumar alias Shibu (Sohana), Karan Puhal, Madan Lal, and Ankit Kumar (Jagatpura), and recovered two bikes and a mobile phone used in the crime. Three accused are still absconding, he said.

Chandan, 32, succumbed to his injuries at GMCH-32, Chandigarh.

Superintendent of police (Zirakpur) Jaspinider Singh Singh said the attackers overpowered Chandan as his friends left briefly to seek help. The accused are booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.