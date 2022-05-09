‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on ‘Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective’ at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav.
The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country’s efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
Speaking on the Day 2 of the occasion, Yadav underlined India’s role in leading the fight for environmental protection. Highlighting the fact that developing countries like India contribute the least to global carbon emissions, he pressed for western industrialised nations to shoulder the bulk of the financial burden for combating climate change.
Yadav said striking a balance between development and pollution-free environment was the need of the hour, and pointed out how India’s development philosophy of ‘development without destruction’ has put biodiversity conservation as a top priority in all sectors of economic development.
Further detailing the efforts being made to preserve biodiversity, Yadav said, “We have 2.75 lakh biodiversity management committees across villages and local bodies, who document and manage its biodiversity in the form of people’s biodiversity register (PBR).”
“We are currently implementing the National Clean Air Plan which aims to clean up India’s air. To combat pollution, especially in Delhi NCR and other adjoining states, air quality management has been brought under the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. A commission as the sole authority with jurisdiction over air quality management in the region is to be set up,” he added.
In his presidential address, Justice Kaul said all global players needed to focus on ensuring environmental laws are followed in letter and spirit.
“We have violated the environment and that has caused the degradation. Time has come that we join hands to combat this, instead of shifting blame. We have a long history of destroying nature in the name of progress. We cannot change the past, but our present efforts will ensure the future,” he added.
Supreme Court of India justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, United Nation resident commissioner in India Shombi Sharp, Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice Mohammad Rafiq and representatives from 20 countries including judges, high commissioners, ambassadors, environmentalists, experts in biodiversity and environmental jurisprudence and 4,000 students participated in the conference.
-
Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged. The accused has been identified as a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar, Jasvir Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl's mother.
-
Chandigarh government school computer teachers await five-month salary
After previously having waited for six months for their salaries in 2021, computer teachers at UT government schools again claimed that they have not received their salaries since December last year. Demanding action against such harassment, they demanded that such contractors be blacklisted. Addressing the issue, director school education Palika Arora said, “The teachers must give a written complaint to the department regarding this and we will look into the matter.”
-
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday. They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government's regime in December 2021. The police detained the protesters but released them later. The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister's house.
-
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
-
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics