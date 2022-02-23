Wheat dispatched to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border sparks hope for int’l trade resumption

India on Tuesday finally begun the transportation of its humanitarian assistance in the form of wheat from the integrated check post (ICP) at Attari to Afghanistan with the first lot of the shipment being flagged off by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Afghanistan’s ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay.

The Tuesday’s dispatch through the Attari-Wagah border has sparked hope for the resumption of international trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Around 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is being sent in 50 Afghani trucks from the ICP through Pakistan’s Torkham border to Jalalabad in Afghanistan, where it will be delivered to the United Nations’ food assistance branch, World Food Programme (WFP).

“Afghanistan is undergoing a humanitarian crisis. Keeping in view the close ties between India and Afghanistan, it was decided to extend the humanitarian assistance in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat,” said Shringla, who was also accompanied by WFP country director Bishow Parajuli.

“India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan had already started with extending five lakh doses of vaccine, 30 tonnes of essential medicines and winter cloths, which were provided to the UN officers in Afghanistan, the WHO, and Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul,” Shringla said, adding, that many consignments will go and the entire exercise will be completed in two or three months.

Thanking the Indian government, Mamundzay said, “I hope there will be no more barriers to humanitarian aid today, tomorrow and forever.”

ICP’s manager Sukhdev Singh said, “The Afghani trucks had arrived in India on Tuesday morning. On Monday night, 54 Indian trucks loaded with FCI’s wheat had reached the ICP. The wheat was transferred to the Afghani trucks after their thorough security checks. Covid-related formalities of the Afghani drivers were also conducted before their entry.”

‘First step to normalise trade ties with neighbouring nations’

After the Pulwama terror attack wherein 44 CRPF men were killed in February 2019, the Indian government had restricted the import from Pakistan by hiking the custom duty to 200% from a mere 5%. Since then, the import of goods from the neighbouring country has remained almost suspended.

In August, 2019, when the central government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had ceased all trade ties with India. It had also barred India from exporting goods to Afghanistan, though import of Afghanistan’s goods such as dry fruits remained normal even after Taliban gained control over the country.

With the fresh development, the trading community in Amritsar is now hopeful that the Centre would reopen Attari international port to activate business route for trade with both the neighbouring countries, which it said would herald a new chapter of economic activity in the border state of Punjab.

Ashok Sethi, director, Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Amritsar, welcomed India’s gesture to send wheat to Afganistan through Pakistan land route. “This is the first step to normalise trade relations with both the neighbouring countries,” he added.

The business community also emphasised upon the need to get the ball rolling considering the economic crises induced by the Covid pandemic in the last two years.

It’s significant to mention that India had been importing 1 lakh tonne each of gypsum and cement besides, dry dates, rock salt, glass, and chemicals from Pakistan and large quantities of dry and fresh fruits from Afghanistan. India also exported items such as agriculture implements,vegetable seeds, spices, condiments, raw cotton, cycle parts, cattle fodder and plastic granules to these countries.

One of the traders, Rajdeep Singh Uppal, said, “This huge international business provided direct employment to more than 10,000 people and more than 3,500 trucks were deployed at Attari to ferry goods coming from Pakistan and Afghanistan across India.”

The fresh activity at the ICP brought cheer to over 1,400 porters working there as well. Suspension of the trade had almost left them unemployed.

“Before suspension of the trade, 200 to 250 trucks used to reach here daily for import and export. Now, only import from Afghanistan is going on and just 20 to 25 trucks arrive. In such a situation, we often return home empty handed. We have faced the worst times, especially during the lockdowns, when we lost our livelihood,” said Jaswinder Singh, one of the porters.

Notably, livelihood of a large number of people in this border area depends on international trade.