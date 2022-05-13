Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday.
Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. However, 232 mandis will be operational in the state for a few more days to receive the late harvested crop, said food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.
Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts. The minister said 45 mandis will remain operational in Amritsar, 21 in Tarn Taran, 18 in Bathinda, 15 in Ludhiana, 11 in Gurdaspur, 14 in Jalandhar, eight each in Kapurthala and Moga and five each in Muktsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Pathankot.
Three mandis will remain open in Fazilka, Mansa six, Sangrur ten, Barnala 13, Faridkot four, Hoshiarpur six, Nawanshahr three, Malerkotla four, Ferozepur and Patiala nine each.
Procurement in Punjab started on April 1 and due to sudden heat wave in March when the crop was at the maturing stage, the yield fell by 13.5% from 48.68 quintals per hectare last season to 42.07 quintals per hectare in the current season.
Due to fall in the yield, state’s four procurement agencies and Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) have procured 96 lakh tonnes and private traders have bought 6 lakh tonnes out of total arrivals of 102 lakh tonnes, a fall of 33 lakh tonnes as a total of 135 lakh tonnes was expected.
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
Waste collection by pvt company in Panchkula: 3 garbage collectors held for assaulting firm’s staffers
Ever since the Panchkula municipal corporation awarded the tender for door-to-door collection of segregated waste to Puja Consultation Company on April 15, three garbage collectors who lost their livelihoods as a result of the firm's appointment have been arrested for threatening and assaulting employees of the firm. Narender, 21, said that he was appointed by the company on May 2.
Over 1,000 acres of panchayat land freed in 12 days: Minister
Mohali : The government has freed 1,008 acres of illegally acquired panchayat land from encroachers in the past 12 days under a special drive, said mDhaliwal The minister said the value of land freed from encroachers is estimated at ₹302 crore. Dhaliwal said that following an appeal by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, people voluntarily come forward to relinquish the panchayat land.
Girl, 14, turns down his offer to be friends. Class 9 boy slits her throat, flees
A class 9 student in Bhopal is on the run after he allegedly slit the throat and wrist of a girl, one year his junior at school, after she turned down his proposal to be friends, police said. Town inspector Rajpur police station, Yashwant Badole, said they are looking for the accused. The boy stopped the class 8 student when she was in the market with her sister. The accused fled from the spot.
