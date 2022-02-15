Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Why DNA kits not available with forensic labs in Punjab, HC asks home secretary

The Punjab and Haryana HC has asked the home secretary, Punjab, to apprise the court as to why even DNA kits are not available with forensic laboratories in the state for analysis
The Punjab and Haryana HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh sought the affidavit on the bail plea of a Moga resident, who was booked for unnatural sex with a minor boy in July last year. The court asked additional chief secretary (home), Punjab, to file an affidavit as to why even DNA kits are not available with labs. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the home secretary, Punjab, to apprise the court as to why even DNA kits are not available with forensic laboratories in the state for analysis.

The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh sought the affidavit on the bail plea of a Moga resident, who was booked for unnatural sex with a minor boy in July last year. The accused is behind bars.

He had argued before the court that the alleged victim has made a statement that no such allegations were levelled against the petitioner and has been declared hostile. Two other important witnesses too have not supported the case of the prosecution. However, the doctor’s statement is yet to be recorded for want of a DNA report. In fact, the forensic science laboratory had submitted before the trial court that it does not have even DNA kits available with it. Hence, proceedings before the trial court were deferred. How long the report would take was completely uncertain, the counsel had argued before the court making a case for the bail.

The court observed that in view of these facts, the petitioner is granted protection till the next date of hearing on March 29 and asked additional chief secretary (home), Punjab, to file an affidavit as to why even DNA kits are not available with laboratories, “in this day and age” when a large number of cases would depend on the outcome of DNA analysis.

