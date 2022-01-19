Widening of Morni-Panchkula Road: HC directs Haryana to explore all possible alternatives to cutting trees

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government to explore all possible alternatives to save the trees while undertaking widening of Morni-Panchkula Road connecting the tourist town.

While disposing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate HC Arora, a division bench comprising chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli, recorded a statement by the additional advocate general, Haryana, that the January 6 representation of Arora will be considered by the authorities and all possible steps to save the tress on either side of the Morni-Panchkula Road will be taken while undertaking the widening project.

In his PIL, Arora stated that government is going ahead with the uprooting/ cutting of 1,137 trees, which include 175 pine trees, and the remaining Khair trees, for the purpose of widening of the road. The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a representation to the chief secretary requesting that all steps and alternatives be considered for the purpose of saving maximum number of trees, while carrying out the project, but the respondents were going ahead with the uprooting/cutting of the trees standing on either side of the road, without first considering the various alternatives to save more than 1,100 of them.

It is necessary to maintain a balance between the environment and development, but unfortunately, the state was considering only the aspect of development and construction of the road, while totally ignoring the duty to protect the environment by protecting the trees, he had submitted.