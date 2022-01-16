Wildbuzz | A flutter for the shutters?

Were a swan to somehow escape from the new Nagar Van aviary, or be placed quietly in the Sukhna Lake’s wilderness, it would no doubt create a sensation and have photographers streaming in to capture the supposedly “rarest of rare wild migrants”.

Till such time as the truth was established of the specimen being a proverbial escapee or a fugitive from the prison laws that govern non-humans! Were it the latter case, the swan record would have no value for the science of ornithology, it would just be a case of a “beautiful lady” clicked in a wild setting, sniffing the free air and distinct from her previous clicks while being showcased in loose chains.

The world over, swans and other exotic species such as budgerigars and parrots have escaped or been released from zoos and private collections to create a sensation that stems from the known propensity of wild birds to travel outlandish miles while migrating. Though wildlife photographers are currently going gung ho over a mute swan discovered last week at the Dhinchada Lake in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ornithologists and the avian scientific community have been markedly circumspect. The elation of expensive lenses is, otherwise, understandable because the last authentic record of the mute swan in India (inclusive of Gilgit-POK) dates back to the turn of the 19th century.

“While it is not impossible for a mute swan to migrate to Gujarat, it does not seem plausible because the location is far too down south for the swan’s geographic range. Had the sighting occurred in North India at the base of the mountains, it would have been more feasible to accept the specimen as a migrant because that is where rare swan species have been observed historically due to these birds fleeing severe weather in the northern latitudes etc,” Dr R Suresh Kumar, an authority on avian migration from the Wildlife Institute Of India, Dehradun, told this writer.

What lends credence to the prima-facie assessment that the Jamnagar swan may well be an escapee is the fact that Mute swans are kept in captivity at the Reliance Green Township in Jamnagar. Reliance is also building what is claimed as the “world’s largest zoo” at Jamnagar. A similar sensation had gripped Jamnagar wildlife enthusiasts when an East African Crown Crane kept in the zoo maintained by Jamnagar royals escaped and was spotted at the Khijadia lake, till such time as the Maharaja cleared the air on the coy crane’s provenance!

While the respected, global e-bird website for wild records has accepted the Jamnagar swan and identified the specimen as an adult female, it has entertained the record with a caveat. “You will see the (Jamnagar) mute swan appearing with an ‘E’ on the e-bird site. The colour coded ‘E’ has a meaning: Exotic (Provisional). Until the full provenance has been established, it would remain so, and from there, it may be moved to category Exotic (Escapee) or wild origin (i.e. ‘E’ will be removed). Likelihood of it moving to wild origin is low, but as I said, that assessment is yet to happen and would only take place when the bird has left the (Jamnagar) site --- when the full set of behavioral evidence will be available,” Praveen J, co-author of the historical research paper, ‘Notes on Indian Rarities’ , told this writer.

A behavioural assessment of the Jamnagar swan by way of its relative degree of shyness, vis-a-vis humans, its degree of reticence etc could provide a clue to its origins: migrant/wild one or an escapee from captivity where it had been familiar with human presence. Further, an examination of the bird’s legs, as captive birds often are tagged with colour bands, would further clear the foggy air. Interestingly, not a single photo or video of the Jamnagar swan in flight has been put up by the army of long lenses, though one would expect that a swan which has supposedly flown thousands of miles in migration would be testing its wings regularly.

Packing years of experience as the BNHS director and member of the National Board for Wildlife, ornithologist Dr Asad Rahmani adds familiarity with Jamanagar and interactions with its erstwhile royals. He is the co-author of the book, Ducks, Geese and Swans of India. “I am very sceptical about the Jamnagar swan being a wild bird. Historically, about a dozen specimens in all have been taken sporadically during the last hundred years (the last in 1911), chiefly in West Pakistan – in North Baluchistan, Sind, the former North-West Frontier Province and the Punjab. Most records are from the Indus and the Punjab rivers and from the Khushdil Khan Lake near Quetta and the Manchar and other large duck-shooting dhands or jheels in Sindh,” Dr Rahmani told this writer.

vjswild1@gmail.com