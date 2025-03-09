Wildbuzz | Art & nature heal the soul

Gurleen Kaur, 25, is unable to hear or speak. An arts student, she was born a premature baby of seven months and 850g. Given up for dead, her distraught parents were departing from hospital to purchase white cloth for their first-born’s final rites. A last-ditch effort by doctors revived her still heart. Gurleen got a miraculous second life. The owl woodcut and artist, Gurleen Kaur.

Gurleen’s perilous entry into life left her with severe impairments. But she could draw, and nature was always there to nourish her sensitive yearnings and balm her pained soul. She passed her school examinations with a flourish. Her school teachers encouraged her to draw/ paint whenever she got frustrated and depressed at her isolation. Gurleen secured a berth at the Government College of Art, Chandigarh, where she is pursuing a programme in master of fine arts.

One day, Gurleen glimpsed an owl perched still and shrouded, and as silent as a statue in a tree. The bird appeared forlorn. It struck her that unlike other birds who sailed forth during the day, the owl’s compulsion was in the reverse direction. Was the owl like her, just as she was so different from ‘normal’ children?

“I communicated to Gurleen that the owl was different but it was a wonderful creature, highly intelligent, led a normal family life and was worshipped as the ‘vaahan’ of goddess Lakshmi. I did not let Gurleen associate the owl with negative or superstitious connotations. Gurleen created a woodcut with an owl fashioned in her own image. The owl is garlanded with twinkling stars and a crescent moon sails prettily above the owl in her artwork. Through her woodcut, Gurleen accepts she is destined to be different but she conveys a positive view of her life,” Gurleen’s mother, a maths teacher, Harminder Kaur, told this writer.

In a society vitiated by female foeticide and allied victimisation of the girl child, Gurleen’s working parents left no stone unturned to make both their daughters independent. They displayed boundless resilience, courage and positivity in ensuring Gurleen gets the best shot at a challenged life. Gurleen’s passion for nature and empathy for creatures not only reflects in her art but the family maintains dogs and an aquarium for her. Two of Gurleen’s artworks were on display at the 23rd All-India Annual Exhibition of WE --- a group of Indian contemporary women artists (Chandigarh) and one bagged a cash award. The exhibition was staged at Punjab Kala Bhawan to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Monika Chauhan’s paintings, ‘Saga of eternal love’ series.

Among the other WE artworks, there were two ‘acrylic on canvas’ paintings with startling depictions of fish. Their aura was lush in symbolism. These were the creations of Ajmer-based painter Monika Chauhan, and a part of her series, ‘Saga of eternal love’. The depictions reflect cultural beliefs that fish symbolise positivity, fertility and harmony.

“My artwork with a golden fish and a bluish fish circling each other represent the love of Radha and Krishna. Ultimately, the colours merge in my artwork and they become one, indistinguishable. I associate my artwork with the translated classical verses: ‘I am a golden fish, my beloved is Krishna Kanhaiya, I became black like Krishna, He bathes in my fair complexion and now Krishna is called Pitambar (one who wears yellow clothes) as the reflection of my colour’,” Chauhan told this writer.

Chauhan’s other artwork has fish circling a woman immersed in water, evocative of the mermaid depictions in Western art. “The water is infinitely deep and my art explores its mysterious ways, just as the unfathomable depths we plumb in self-introspection. Water represents fertility, beauty, freedom, abundance, happiness and spontaneity. It is a symbol of purity, and a life force of regeneration and reincarnation. The woman is carrying a child and the fish circling her symbolise the endless cycles of birth (and death). Fish pour out of her womb, symbolising mother mermaid’s unconditional love. I have kept fish at home and I turn to them, and to honey bees in the garden, to find solace whenever my mind spirals into negativity,” said Chauhan.

