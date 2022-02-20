Wildbuzz | Babus for baboons

IAS officers with a passion for wildlife and ecological conservation are no longer frequently encountered in the corridors of power. Once upon a time, they were not so rare.

Punjab officers such as MS Gill, PH Vaishnav, SS Boparai, AK Kundra, Tejinder Khanna, RS Mann and my late father, Man Mohan Singh, could be counted upon to lend their heft, tactfully and in favour of wildlife, when it clashed with apex priorities of development and political interests.

Of course, there were IAS officers like a former chief secretary who attracted notoriety by exploiting his position and indulging in the mass slaughter of partridges while hunting in the Malwa belt. That said, the old breed of officers were classic field men who wandered far into the countryside with their nose clued to nature and sensitive to people’s needs, as compared to the cosy, self-cocooned existence of contemporary babudom.

Sanjay Kumar is an IAS officer who's sterling contribution to wildlife conservation refreshingly recalls the stalwarts. A 2002-batch officer, Kumar is secretary, finance, Uttar Pradesh, but for the last 20 days has been deputed by the ECI as an observer for the Patiala urban assembly constituency. During the course of his stint as an observer, Kumar was not only passionately photographing birds but formulated constructive suggestions to restore Punjab’s ecology. His stature, his vision – a bureaucrat with a forester’s heart – is evident from the causes he championed in UP as head of several district administrations and divisional commissioner.

Bestowed multiple green awards and the author of eight wildlife books, Kumar developed a public participatory model of wetland conservation in Sitapur district in 2009, thereby conserving 31 wetlands. He was the force behind the first major river conservation initiative in association with WWF-INDIA on the Ramganga, UP’s first black buck conservation reserve in Prayagraj district and conservation of the Haiderpur wetland, which was declared a Ramsar Site.

“An IAS officer can use his power to network with colleagues (the envied IAS baradari!) and get wildlife projects cleared, sensitise district administrations to further ecological restoration by innovative adaptation of existing development schemes, and present a strong case for wildlife by leveraging access to the political executive,” Kumar told this writer.

Short-eared and Brown hawk owls at Sukhna lake. (PHOTOS: RAKESH AHLAWAT)

Sukhna’s fleeting feathers

Sukhna lake’s jungles periodically spring avian surprises, some of these being quick, fleeting ones that are gone with the next proverbial wind. If it was a black-hooded oriole captured in all its golden-black glory by Fortis consultant psychiatrist and bird photographer, Simmi Waraich, in January-end, last week threw up two secretive owls. A trans-Himalayan migrant, the short-eared owl (SEO), and the resident but locally-migrant species, a sleepishly-winking brown hawk owl (BHO), were detected by Rakesh Ahlawat, a visiting wildlife conservationist from Jhajjar, Haryana.

BHOs have been sighted at half-a-dozen other locations within the green spaces of Chandigarh and is likely a local breeding bird. The other owl’s presence raised eyebrows. Prior to Ahlawat’s record, there are just three other fleeting observations from Sukhna of the SEO, all three credited to city resident and conservationist, Narbir Kahlon. That apart, the SEO has not been recorded elsewhere in Chandigarh.

The SEO migrates from Central Asia ahead of winter and flies back in spring. The SEOs detected by Ahlawat and Kahlon are assessed as passage birds, which stop briefly at Sukhna while in transit to or from breeding grounds. “Normally, SEOs migrate in groups. The lone one at the Sukhna last week may either have got detached from the group due to an exigency such as a weather disturbance or may be joining up with the group at some point further north for the long, return migration of spring. The SEO is not known to prefer dense, closed jungles like the Sukhna as its main prey (rodents) are found in greater abundance in grasslands and agrarian fields,” Kahlon told this writer.

