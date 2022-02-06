Wildbuzz | Drawing first blood with a brutish beak

The hawk finds diverse resonance in the affairs of men: as a symbol of royal power, as a hawkish hardliner in military and strategic affairs, in possession of ‘eyes like a hawk’ etc.

Ingenious artists of the medieval Pahari miniature tradition went a wee bit risque. Their paintings depict a trained hawk overpowering a gentle, wild duck forcing the prey down from mid-air, pushing it onto the lake bed and then flat on the back. That was on the face of it, but the lush art encrypted a subtle, sensuous analogy: that of the state of mind of a newly-wed nayika (heroine) or a timid, new wife faced with a master impatient and brutal in conjugal privilege.

For, a hawk is known to start ripping away feathers that cover the prey’s tender chest flesh with its coarse, hooked, brutish beak even while the latter is heaving with agonised breaths, eyes bursting, lids tightly back in the paralysis of terror. The mismatch in the emotions gaping in two pairs of eyes — of hunter and hounded — is so vivid, so removed from that of gentle lovers.

One of the most finely-executed of these works was undertaken in 1735-’40 by the legendary Nainsukh of Guler (Kangra). The painting depicted a possessed hawk taking a ravenous peck at the gentle neck of a Ruddy shelduck with talons embedded deep, drawing first blood and pressing down the lower body into virtual breathlessness.

The tremulous duck tries to cower under a lotus leaf, as if vainly seeking to shield modesty, but the duck’s exposed legs are drawn up and left clawing feebly at thin air. The duck being no match for the hunter’s potency verging on arrogance, the outcome is inevitable. The artwork’s symbolism seems to whisper Nature’s dictum: that force prevails and innocence must be lost. And that, brute sexuality in humans is nothing more than enjoyment of a ‘piece of meat’, or women as sex objects. In contemporary times, the symbolism could even be reinterpreted and steered towards a suggestion of marital rape!

In his celebrated volume, Nainsukh of Guler, eminent Chandigarh-based art historian Prof Brijen N Goswamy’s commentary brings out the suggestion invisible in the duck-hawk inevitability. Prof Goswamy draws attention to the ignored inscription rendered on the painting’s back in Nainsukh’s hand: “It (inscription) speaks of a small, powerless bird reaching for cover under a large, lotus leaf as the hawk approaches... the state of the timid, newly-wed Nayika, the navodha, is likened to that of the little bird. Quite obviously, the painting does not literally render the scene visualised in the words, but a clear suggestion is raised.”

Nainsukh’s painting held at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Hall, Mumbai.

It was a recurring theme and an unknown Pahari artist emulated Nainsukh’s depiction in a vivid, upfront fashion. A painting of a trained hawk — brooking no feeble protestation of innocence violated — and similarly forcing down a dainty Mallard duck was executed between 1810-’30.

Held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (as some of the best paintings from India are, afar in Western art collections), the covering note put up by the museum’s curators states: “The scene of a hawk attacking a duck may be a direct adaptation from a painting done about 1740 by the master painter Nainsukh, who worked in the same region. An inscription on Nainsukh’s work likens the helpless duck to a timid new wife.”

According to the note, the painting was intended as a book cover and “its size, distinctive octagonal frame, and ornamentation may indicate that it was once the cover for a series depicting a group of goddesses called the ten Mahavidyas”.

The human symbolism in the hawk-duck paintings offers us an intriguing inversion of gender. For, in falconry, the female hawk was the preferred one to train due to her bigger size and boldness while the Mallard duck depicted in the painting was a male as in avians they are of flashier plumage than drab females. The human imagination can take wing, afresh!

