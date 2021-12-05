Wildbuzz: Grief, love and redemption

The Northern goshawk, or the Baaz, Punjab’s State Bird, finds resonance not only in the history, culture and religion of the sub-continent but it is a bird that has held its own against the Peregrine falcon in the global practice of the art of falconry. No single individual in contemporary history has done more to popularise the goshawk than Helen Macdonald, who penned an account of her relationship with a female goshawk, Mabel, in H is for Hawk. Brutally honest, the memoir brimming with emotional richness stirred the souls of naturalists.

Macdonald, an English woman, lost her father. To shake off sorrow’s throttling grip and grasp at healing, Macdonald took to training a difficult goshawk as she wanted to immerse herself in a creature that knew no remorse or emotion. “As she tries to navigate a deep, deep grief..With the hawks taming comes Helen’s untaming, in a book with a deep love at its heart,” is how her book was blurbed.

Female goshawks may be enigmatic, charming and loyal to the trainer like a pet dog, flashing lemon yellow eyes that turn orange with age. But the avian hunter is sheer brutality when let loose on hares and pheasants. The goshawk pins the alive prey down with her talons and rips its chest out in the practice of a malevolent ‘open heart surgery’. Stalking the quaint English moors with Mabel, Macdonald wrote: “Everything was gone except this quiet Sylvan scene. Into which I intended to let slip havoc and murder.” Both Helen and Mabel would share the prey the latter slaughtered.

The book bagged awards and was turned into a popular BBC series, Macdonald became a celebrity, featuring in Vogue. “Goshawks are the Christopher Walken of birds....not extraordinarily intelligent like dogs or parrots but they possess phenomenal tactical intelligence, such as the way in which they make use of the winds to attack, like a military operation,” Macdonald was quoted as saying.

A female Gharial before rescue from an Abohar water channel. (PHOTO: PUNJAB FOREST & WILDLIFE PRESERVATION DEPARTMENT)

Gharials, free to flow

The critically-endangered species, Gharials, are all set to further the swim against the tide of extinction on the Punjab section of the Indus system.

The Forests and Wildlife Preservation department will release 25 Gharials near village Miani in the Beas Conservation Reserve (BCR) on December 5, 2021. This will bring the number of Gharials released into the BCR to 95, and the fourth such batch of captive-bred Gharials freed since that historic day of December 25, 2017, when 10 Gharials were the first to taste the silvery ripples of the Beas. Village Miani falls under Dasuya tehsil of Hoshiarpur. The spot chosen for the impending release is considerably upstream of Harike barrage, at 104-112km as the Beas meanders. The release sites of the four batches have progressed upstream since 2017 as a few Gharials were swept into the Harike barrage and either died or were flushed down with the canals and reached the Abohar-Muktsar areas, 60-70 km downstream of the barrage. The lives of Gharials swept downstream of the barrage were placed in jeopardy. However, the department was able to effect their rescues from the canals and minor drains system. The other factor, which has occasioned the selection of the Kula Fattah forests on the banks of the Beas near village Miani, is that the section of the river here enjoys a relatively undisturbed habitat and situates a long island chain. Islands are essential for Gharial breeding and lend safety from turbulence in water levels.

The litmus test for Punjab’s Gharial Reintroduction Programme will be met when freed Gharials commence breeding. Till the time the department first released Gharials in 2017 on the Beas, the species was extinct on the Indus system. Of the three river systems dominating the subcontinent, only the Brahmputra remains void of Gharials. The Ganges system was the first to support reintroductions.

