Wildbuzz | Heroic journeys of birds

Migration marvels of autumn have engaged the human imagination since time immemorial and there are numerous references to be found in Indian religious texts and cultural lore. Modern scientific studies aimed at ascertaining the migratory routes of birds that winter in the Indian sub-continent provide fascinating insights to Nature’s great mystery and reveal astonishing bird capabilities. Studies assist wildlife conservationists in determining, and hence preserving, sites / wetlands used by migratory birds for a brief stop over period to “refuel” for food and rest before they fly further to their destination for a prolonged winter sojourn.

Trapping migratory birds and attaching rings to them was the migration study protocol initiated by the renowned Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in 1927 in India. This was followed by the advent of attaching satellite tags / geolocators which provided accurate data on migratory flights. While not all birds under study could be tagged with expensive satellite trackers, coloured flags with alphabet / numerical codes were attached to legs of birds for easy identification in the field by even the non-scientists, such as the growing, vibrant tribe of photographers and birders with binoculars.

Sightings of tagged birds in the field by such “citizen scientists” contributes real value to the realm of migration studies as it enhances the “surveillance arc” of dedicated scientists. These sightings are reported to a nodal organisation, such as the BNHS in India, generating much excitement. When birds were tagged only with rings bearing encrypted numbers, hunters played a role in reporting them to migration study centers. However, the chances of resighting a non-satellite or flagged / ringed bird is very low, 2-3 per cent, and in some cases could take 20 years.

The godwit with white flags on right leg photographed by Paramnoor S. Antaal.

Hundreds of birds were ringed at Harike in the early 1980s under the tutelage of BNHS’s legendary birdman Dr. Salim Ali. According to a research paper presented by the late SA Hussain, a leading associate of Dr. Ali, remarkable recoveries were made of birds ringed in the Harike winters of 1980-’85. ``There was a recovery of a Grey heron ringed at Harike on March 6, 1981, and recovered 1,700 km away in the Balkash lake of (the erstwhile) USSR within a span of 37 days. One Tufted duck ringed on January 31, 1981, and another on 24 February, 1981, were recorded in the USSR during May 1981 --- 4,600 and 4,300 km away from Harike respectively. A coot (a seemingly clumsy flyer) travelled 2,700 km to Omsk (USSR) where it was recovered three months after its ringing at Harike,’’ stated Hussain’s paper.

In line with such exciting, ‘chance of a lifetime’ finds, bird photographer from Patiala, Paramnoor S. Antaal, captured on October 15, 2022, a Black-tailed godwit with double white flags on its right leg and a ring on its left leg at a wetland formed by flooded fields near village Jabbomajra. A cropped, close-up of Antaal’s photo showed that one of the flags had a code, F78, inscribed in red. Globally classified by the IUCN as a “Near-threatened” species, godwits are waders feeding along shores. Those godwits that migrate to India in winter come from summer breeding grounds that lie in Western Eurasia such as Kazakhstan. Punjab lies in the path of what is termed the West Asian-East African Flyway,... a specific route for migratory odysseys.

Eager to ascertain the antecedents of the tagged godwit photographed by Antaal, I sent in the observations to the BNHS and drew a prompt response. “From the preliminary records, I can tell you that this bird was most probably ringed in Chilika Lake, Odisha, by the BNHS and based on the placement of the ring (left leg), the bird should have been ringed in a odd year, such as 2017, 2019, 2021 etc. The BNHS has been assigned different colour codes for birds tagged in different regions of India. So, for South India, we tag birds with one black flag with white inscriptions on the leg. For Bangladesh, they use the double yellow flags for birds migrating along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. Colour codes allow us to immediately ascertain where the observed bird was tagged,” Tuhina Katti, Scientist-C, Wetlands Programme, BNHS, told this writer.

There are other notable tracking records of the godwit. According to the seminal volume, Waders of the Indian Subcontinent, by HS Sangha, “One godwit ringed in October 1969 (at Bharatpur) was recovered in September 1979 from Balykykol Lake, Kazakhstan.” Very recently, the BNHS struck a gold mine of migratory data. A godwit was fitted with a satellite tag by the BNHS in March this year at the Thane creek, Mumbai. The satellite tracked the godwit’s flight of 5,000 km to Siberia over 47 days with the bird reaching its summer home on June 11, 2022. The same godwit returned to Thane creek on July 17, 2022, taking just five days to travel 4,200 km.

