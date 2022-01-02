Wildbuzz | Nargis, barf mein umeed ki kali

On a stormy day, hope flickers like a diya (wicker lamp) braving buffeting winds; on a moonless night, it is the ‘jugnoo’ (firefly) who lends a glimmer of hope to the lost soul; in the tyrannical winters that beset alpine cottages of the Himalayas, come spring and it is sunny Nargis (daffodils) and their desperate fragrance that augurs relief from snow, weary-grey clouds and odours peculiar to layers of prickly, warm robes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As mysterious nature would have it, in the quaint apple hamlet of Bahu nestling in the Banjar valley of Kullu, the nargis bloomed early this December, much before their time. The white-yellow nargis sprang up in the chill, looking resplendent in the garden and apple orchard of Deepak Atheist. They were a welcome surprise, along with a few roses, mustard blooms and wild flowers, till the first of snow flakes gently kissed the plucky petals.

Realising the blooms would soon be interred by tons of the white shroud, Deepak lopped the precious Nargis stems and placed them in two rooms of his cottage. They lasted weeks. Their scent, like intoxicating whiffs of Paris’ Chanel No 5, suffused the family’s living spaces with a fragrance of hope, from the siege of snows just a glance from the windows. Yearning for the sun’s smile this December, amid nagging clouds and hardening snow, the colours of early-up nargis penned a floral simile to warm, golden rays falling upon the white dread.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh snow adorns a mustard flower and a rose in a Bahu garden. (PHOTOS: DEEPAK ATHEIST)

The nargis enjoys cultural and religious resonance in the lives of the intensely superstitious pahadis. “In our apple orchards, when trees grow tall, we cannot grow wheat because of cold shadows. So, we plant nargis in orchards and it grows effortlessly. Nature is the gardener who selflessly tends to her modest needs. During our spring festival of Himachal Pradesh, nargis blooms are offered at temples and men sport nargis stems on their Kullu topees,” Deepak told this writer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festival of Fagli is held in Paldi valley after Lohri. Masked men dance for four days sporting nargis stems. The priest finally throws a nargis bunch into crowds and in whose lap it falls, is deemed to have been supremely blessed. However, festivities were marred in 2019 when the bloom bunch fell into the lap of a Dalit youth, Lalchand, and his elation quickly turned to gloom. That bunch’s fall doomed Lalchand and his five friends as they were nearly lynched by so-called upper castes for having “polluted” ritual sanctity.

vjswild1@gmail.com