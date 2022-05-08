Wildbuzz | Never corner a viper

The Russell’s viper, quite rightfully, carries an aura of being a pugnacious, venomous serpent. Data on human deaths due to snakebites indicated that the viper accounted for the maximum number of bites in India followed by kraits and cobras. As part of the same international research project analysing national mortality data across 20 years, it was assessed that 58,000 humans die in India annually due to snakebite.

However, when it comes to snakebites inflicted on dogs or other livestock such as goats or cattle, researchers face a paucity of data and perforce rely on anecdotal evidence and smart speculations.

Vipers account for some of the notable cases of dogs being bitten in the tricity area in recent years, though anecdotal evidence also points to cobras and kraits biting pet dogs.

A case in point was the Sandhawalias’ three hefty, pedigreed hunting dogs cornering a lone viper at their posh Sector 5 bungalow. The viper escaped after staging a long, defensive fight but managed to inflict four bites one of the dogs, an English Labrador named Merlin. Could there be something to a viper’s set up that predisposes the species to own a significant number of bites also on dogs, similar to the human-viper interaction?

Eminent researcher and one who has worked on snakebite mitigation at the grassroots with the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Kedar Bhide, lists the pointers. “(i) The viper, like the python, is a slow, large-bodied snake. So, when confronted by predators such as dogs, it will be a challenge for it to run away. A risky situation then arises with the viper coiling and ready to bite to defend itself (ii) viper is known to strike repeatedly, with great speed, and the chances of it delivering a potent bite are high (iii) viper possesses long, adaptable fangs, which can penetrate thick surfaces such as clothes and shoes. Its fangs are collapsible, it can bite with even one fang, so chances of a ‘wet bite’ from viper are higher as compared to a “dry bite” when the venomous snake bites but does not inject venom into the targeted body (iv) viper venom attacks blood cells, symptoms set in after a time lag, and this could lead to dog owner ignoring the seriousness of the situation / delaying treatment, leading to the dog’s death,” Bhide told this writer.

A babbler nibbles at a Sukhvilas plate of leftovers while another waits a turn, perching on an empty chair. (PHOTOS: VIKRAM JIT SINGH)

Angels’ share

In the enchanting world of Scotch distilleries, a part of the spirit maturing over years in casks evaporates, estimated at roughly 2 per cent. Distillers consider this a “sacrifice to the heavens, and by giving angels their share, we ensure the whisky is the best”.

Feathered angels that dwell upon earth also find a way to seize their share of the food served at the high table. Take the lunches at the Chandigarh Golf Club where Common mynas saunter like lords in the lawns between tables but end up fighting viciously over morsels. The brawling birds provide distracting amusement to members and their toddlers. Squirrels eyeing their fair share toe the mynas’ line but display caution and are less prone to internecine strife.

The odd stray dog is the most well-behaved, it slinks along the feast sidelines with tongue lolling but tail tucked in. The resident golf mongrel knows from experience that a bit of overzealousness on its part will be punished with a hounding by the hospitality staff!

A more cultured scene prevails at the plush Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. Coveys of exotic Guinea fowl serenade guests with a clucking chorus march-past while peacocks flit among fountains and lawns charming guests with consummate ease. At the outdoor tables, no sooner had the guests left after a meal and the staff somehow missed clearing the leftovers speedily, and Jungle babblers were quick to invite themselves to the “ ₹10,000-plus a meal” table. Unlike mynas, babblers are cooperative and known as the ‘7 sisters’. Babblers nibbled at highly-expensive morsels, hardly squabbling as each picked its own plate of left overs. Those left out from the ‘7 sisters’ waited their turn at the high table, perching elegantly on empty chairs.

