Wildbuzz | Obit for grand old lady, Gulabo

At an estimated 35-40 years, Gulabo, one of the oldest sloth bears of India passed gently into the night. She was fortunate to have lived the last 16 years of her long life entirely on her own terms, punctual in her habits of basking in the sun, eating at regular intervals and keeping to herself.

Her life was in two phases: the first one of suffering and exploitation, forced to perform tricks and dancing on her weak, aging limbs for the entertainment of mohalla crowds. “Her life as a ‘dancing bear’ was unkind in every way -- she was deprived of a nutritious diet and proper veterinary care, and as time passed, the neglect took a toll on her health. She developed arthritis and was suffering from complete blindness,” revealed a statement issued by the renowned NGO, Wildlife SOS.

Gulabo’s life took a miraculous turn when she was rescued in 2006 by the NGO and rehabilitated at its centre located inside the Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal (MP). There, she received specialised treatment from vets. She passed away due to old age earlier this week, quietly in her sleep, surrounded by people who loved and cared for her. Along with Gulabo, the NGO has rescued 628 bears from the dancing trade.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-Founder & Secretary of Wildlife SOS, told this writer: “As Gulabo leaves us with a certain heaviness in our hearts, we applaud her strength and perseverance. We find solace in knowing that she was able to live a peaceful life at Wildlife SOS, a place where she was cherished and treated with dignity.”

There was something of sterling character that profiled Gulabo, much like a reclusive, dignified and doughty widow of an Army chief from ‘old school’ peerage. “Gulabo would come for food, dot at the appointed hour: 10 am (porridge), 1 pm (fruits) and 4 pm (broken wheat). Nothing could deter her from the food spot until she had her fill. She troubled no one and in turn wanted no one to mess with her lifestyle. She loved mangoes with a passion, especially Dasheri. She could sense mango season had set in with her sharp olfactory capabilities and would eat less porridge at 10 am so that she could relish more mangoes at 1 pm! But she could be very difficult when getting to weigh her or securing a blood sample. We would keep away from her when one of those cantankerous moods gripped her. Gulabo reminded me of a loner, self-possessed granny, firmly set in her ways,” Dr. Rajat Kulkarni, the vet who presided over her welfare in her twilight years, told this writer.

The remains of the dove’s egg, cleaned out by the mongoose. (PHOTO: VIKRAM JIT SINGH)

A mother’s torment

If she could cry like a distressed human mother, this Laughing dove would have to be dispossessed of her common English name. In our garden in Chandigarh’s Sector 19, dwells a pair of Laughing doves. For years, they have bred with mixed success, hatching chicks that sometimes perish on turning juveniles. This year, they met with a series of marauders at the nest stage.

In July, when the breeding season was in full swing, the doves chose a niche spot deep in our hedge fronting the road. Their frenetic activity caught the attention of a Shikra and the raptor made a swoop on the dove as she emerged from the nest. A flurry of her feathers burst in the air as talons raked her. She survived the attack but shifted her nest. The spot was a totally exposed one, above the door on a narrow ledge over our domestic helper’s quarters. The House crows soon found out and that was the end of her two frail eggs.

This week, the Small Indian mongoose that wanders around our garden, ferreted out the determined mother’s third try at nesting. The nest was well concealed in another part of the thick hedge but the cunning marauder scaled the foliage and came out with a single egg. The egg was relished and the mother dove just sat on the wire, looking down stoically at the pathetic remains of her egg, split open into two dry, empties.

I am sure she is going to try again. But I entertain no prayer in favour of who should win the fourth round: mother or a marauder.

vjswild1@gmail.com