Wildbuzz | Out, damned temptation!

To excel at bird photography may entail navigating treacherous terrain, and stumbling through a veritable minefield of temptation and unethical practices. Ordeals and violations, little known to receptive audiences far away on social media. The ‘likes clickers’ absorb only carefully-curated digitalised triumphs, often posted from the spot itself!

Panchkula-based Anu Garg is a doughty birder but she has had to strain at every sinew of her moral being to desist from exploiting birds to bag an ‘awsum pic’ that attracts ‘likes’, like houseflies.

“The crested kingfisher is pursued relentlessly by photographers for days and weeks. I got a chance to photograph it at Chakki Modh and was tempted to go back to secure more angles of this enigmatic species. But then, I paused, I had to strain hard to resist temptation. I did not go back after the first time. I had got a decent photo, I was content, I did not want to indulge in an ethics-free and a repetitive, ruthless pursuit of unattainable image perfection. Going back again and again, and poking my lens into the bird’s ambient environment, would have disrupted its natural rhythms,” Garg told this writer.

Garg confesses with rare candour that she finds it an uphill task to abide by her precept: ‘Nature is not for you. If you truly love nature, then do not exploit. At the end of the day, if you have bagged no worthwhile or exotic photograph but have not disturbed the birds, take it in your stride, be joyous, for Nature’s wellbeing is supreme.’

What disturbs her no end is the odious spectacle of photographers using lures or bird calls (easily available on smartphones). “At the Thapli forests, I saw photographers – young, impatient ones and some veterans, too – using lures to attract the Indian pitta. The poor pitta was conned and virtually flew into their lap. Initially, I, too, was tempted to use the lure because the photographic opportunity was very rewarding but my daughter, Aasha, objected and resolved my dilemma. ‘Why should you follow the pack, Mama?’ was Aasha’s searching question. The pitta, which had its plate full with the ongoing courtship, mating and nesting season, was totally disoriented by lures and kept calling for 30 minutes to a supposed mate or a territorial rival who just did not exist,” added Garg.

Yikes!

A big python rescued from Panchkula’s Sector 21 after it had coiled around a cow’s calf. (PHOTO: ALFAAZ)

Snake! Can winter be far behind

Householders, whose lives are intertwined with snake habitats due to colonisation and fragmentation of the wilderness, may not spot them during monsoons when burrows get flooded and snakes are all over, or so as the popular perception goes. This is because dense vegetation reduces snake visibility, and the reptiles are engaged with the secretive tasks of hunting and breeding.

However, come winter, Rock pythons, Rat snakes, Russell’s vipers and cobras get exposed in the very same locations because these large-bodied snakes seek open, dry areas to bask. Then, these hitherto invisible snakes or ghosts of the monsoons, are spotted and rescue teams rush to nab the so-called intruders who have, unexpectedly, jarred civilisation’s nerves and added to the shivers of winter.

With deepening frost and withering vegetation, pythons slide out of burrows to bask in the Sukhna Lake area, and rescue teams have to speedily shed their winter sloth. In Panchkula, vipers are nabbed, absorbing warmth in the open before they can stage a retreat to burrows/hideouts.

The above species do not go into complete hibernation but alternate their dormancy in burrows with a few hours of basking. On the other hand, species such as the common krait resort to near-complete dormancy through winter.

