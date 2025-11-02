Wildbuzz |The leafbird and Latham’s ghost

The discovery of a rarity, the Golden-fronted leafbird (GFL), in the precincts of the Sukhna Lake on September 16, 2025, generated excitement with photographers racing to procure its beauteous image. R Latham’s illustration of the Hurruwa bee-eater, 1822.

And, when it comes to the GFL’s scientific legacy, it resonates with intriguing ‘twists to its beautiful tail’. The GFL’s ornithological nomenclature or scientific (Linnean) designation --- Chloropsis aurifrons --- traces to the early 19th century. This scientific nomenclature system was established by Carl Linnaeus in 1758 to standardise naming across all languages. This was an era wherein a race was underway in Europe to claim the honour of originating a species’ scientific name.

The official history of the GFL’s scientific nomenclature credits CJ Temminck and traces it to his 1829 publication, ‘Nouveau recueil de planches coloriées Vol. IV’. He was the first director of the National Museum of Natural History in Leiden, the Netherlands. Temminck had assumed the specimen on which he based his scientific nomenclature --- then Phyllornis aurifrons for the GFL --- to be a Sumatran bird but his museum later corrected it to be a specimen originating from India as its characteristics were “precisely like Indian ones”. But the honours stayed with Temminck as he had accurately described the GFL and took care to assign it a unique scientific name. Actually, the GFL is encountered in India and some south-east Asian nations but not in Sumatra!

However, seven years before that, in 1822, the British naturalist, John Latham, had described and illustrated the same bird in his work, ‘A General History of Birds (Vol. IV)’, and lent it a common English name, the “Hurruwa bee-eater (of the Hindostanese)”. But Latham did not get the credit for he had erred in not assigning a binomial (two-part) name as per Linnean nomenclature. That lacunae cost Latham dearly, as the UK-based, Steven Gregory, points out. Gregory was a contributor to the fourth edition of the ‘Howard and Moore Complete Checklist of the Bird of the World’ (2013-14) as well as an author and co-author of papers on ornithological nomenclature (the scientific naming of birds).