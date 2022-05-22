Wildbuzz : The winking mannequin

Many of us may have grown up entertaining negative notions about owls, rooted in cultural influences, ignorance and lack of comprehensive research on these nocturnal avians. For Sarbjit S Bahga, architect and urban tree/ landscape specialist, the defining imagination of owls was what he read years back: an owl photographer had spent decades chasing owls but one fine moment a fierce owl in a fit of pique swooped and gouged out the hounding lensman’s eye.

Last week, a pair of owls landed on the Silver Oak tree outside Bahga’s residence in Sector 48, Chandigarh. These were Indian Scops owls, who hide during the day and jerk out unhurriedly a cryptic, mellow, interrogative note, ‘wuat?’ monotonously every three seconds or so at night. Very few people will be able to put two and two together and figure out that this little owl they glimpsed during the day is the one that lets out that inscrutable call from behind the veil of the night.

Bahga, a keen photographer of architecture and landscapes who has co-authored two volumes with the late doyen of these fields, HS Johl, had extended his passion to bird photography via the window and balcony to relieve the exile of lockdown two years back and bought specialised equipment worth ₹1 lakh.

“I was initially apprehensive of these two small owls as my mind reflexively associated these birds with the eye-gouged-out story. But the owls looked so endearing that I ventured to photograph them. They showed no signs of attacking me and my apprehensions abated. The only complication was that they would keep their eyes closed during the day and body perfectly still, like a statue or a mannequin in a shop window. I had to wait patiently for that moment when they ‘winked’ and the eye opened for a photo opportunity,” Bahga told this writer.

In the wake of the recent encounter, Bahga’s inquisitive, learning mind has happily dusted and divested itself of the ‘evil owl’ baggage hoarded in memory’s attic. And, he is thrilled to bits with his owl photos. An admirer added to the few who exult in the lives of the feathered phantoms of night’s operas.

Simba as a terrified cub and as a calm, curious one-year-old at rescue centre. (PHOTOS: WILDLIFE SOS)

Simba, voices of his eyes

Of the many leopard cubs that the NGO, Wildlife SOS, has successfully rescued and reunited with their mothers, one two-month-old cub found injured was forever separated from his mother.

This cub, which was named Simba after the fictional character, was rescued from the vast sugarcane fields of Junnar division of Maharashtra. Despite the NGO’s best efforts, the mother could not be located so Simba had to be nursed from a tender age by the caring and competent staff of Wildlife SOS’ Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre led by Nikhil Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer.

Due to the fact that Simba was rendered motherless at a young age, he could not learn survival skills and his life will be confined to the special enclosure at the rescue centre. Simba recently turned a year old – the beautiful big cat is fond of eating ‘murgas’. His life is not what it would have been in the wilderness but it is better than the doom that would have visited him had he not been lucky enough to have been rescued in his wounded state.

“Simba’s eyes are expressive, they voice his journey. When he came to us, the cub’s eyes were brimming with fear and trauma of being separated from his mother. After a year with us, his eyes reflect a relaxed, calmer Simba. As he grows, his eyes are turning inquisitive, he is trying to make sense of the world emerging around him,” Dr Bangar told this writer.

