Wildbuzz | Turtle finds lady of the lotuses

For months together, the rain gods had flashed a heated, sullen face upon the tricity. More than humans, it was the wild creatures who felt their infernal ire. So, when it finally rained, and heavily, during the night of May 22-23, an Indian flap-shelled turtle was quick to seize the natural cue. Rain is most crucial to the turtle’s evolutionary battle to survive the odds posed by a fickle climate and the crushing jackboot of invasive humans.

The turtle, which had probably been lying dormant in the mud of a parched wetland to conserve energy, smelt and felt the welcome rain. To us tricity denizens, weary of relentless heatwave warnings, it was an occasion to let the lovely word, petrichor, swivel around the tongue like smooth, smoky Islay Scotch. The etymology for petrichor derives from Greek mythology. It celebrates the scent that suffuses the air when sweet rain tiptoes upon yearning Earth.

Roused thus from its semi-slumber, the turtle embarked on a small journey from its muddy hole to take advantage of the sudden abundance of water. Its path was a hazardous one, but the invigorated creature thought nothing of crossing a road on the morning of May 23. The stars smiled doubly on the solitary turtle that morning. Before a vehicle could crush it, wandering children came upon the creature. They removed the turtle from the road and presented it to the kind woman who runs the Sai Nursery on Ramgarh Road, Panchkula, where the kids’ parents work.

A big consignment of poached turtles seized by UP STF and forest department in Lucknow. (PHOTO: RISHIKA DUBLA / TSA INDIA)

Shally Khanna, the daughter of a veteran army officer, colonel Satish Khanna from the celebrated battalion, 3 Grenadiers, did not blink an eye as she picked up the turtle in her gentle hands. Though turtles can deliver quite a nasty bite and bigger specimens can even sever a human finger if sufficiently provoked, this travelling one seemed quite entranced by the lady’s grace and benign aura. Like a tame poodle, the turtle sat demurely in her hands.

“I placed the turtle in a pond full of aquatic foliage, with a perennial water supply, and the turtle promptly disappeared into the water vegetation, which included my lotuses for thick cover. I keep a watch on the pond to ensure the turtle faces no threat,” Shally told this writer.

Though the above turtle species is very common, it is accorded the highest buffering under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, under Schedule I at par with the rare tigers, because of its poaching for meat. Enforcement authorities have seized, upon occasion, truckloads of turtles destined for slaughter at fish markets.

“When a region is facing drought, turtles go into a kind of dormancy by burrowing into the muddy soil of parched, seasonal wetlands. When it finally rains, turtles leave their burrow spots to find water as they realise the water bodies will get connected with the rain flow. Since there is enough humidity in the air, it enables them to get activated, breathe easily and travel to wetter spots. The monsoons are when food availability is enhanced and turtles use the rainy season for breeding. Hence, the reasons for the turtle moving immediately after the rainfall in Panchkula,” Shailendra Singh, director, Turtle Survival Alliance, India, and an award-winning aquatic wildlife biologist and conservationist, told this writer.

