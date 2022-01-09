Wildbuzz: Singing glories of the sun god

The sun-deprived daylight hours of last week were poor compensation for the relatively warmer winter nights. So, when on Thursday, the sun made a glorious return to the cosmic pulpit, clammy residents flocked to Chandigarh’s sprawling parks, fringed with flora and basking wild creatures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I chose Rajendra Park opposite the Punjab chief minister’s residence to take a ramble, hoping to catch a glimpse of grey partridges (francolins) that dwelled in its patronage of scrubland borders. The ladies were out in strength, walking briskly, some in the typical, flashy pink parkas, while their kids pulled the stumps out for sunny cricket.

Around 4pm, the trees on the park fringes resounded with vociferous partridge cackles. The calls were unusually vehement, occasioned by the warmth showered by the sun god. “Partridges call just before sundown to locate each other, so that the covey is within earshot in case danger arises and warning calls can be emitted. It is also a rallying call to reunite the scattered birds of the covey for the night roost on the trees. Compared to the grey partridge, the black partridge displays lesser number and variety of vocalisations, principally because the latter does not form coveys,” zoologist Rajiv Kalsi, who has authored a radio telemetry-based study on ecology and feeding of partridges, told this writer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An adult grey partridge calling vociferously and (on right) a chick. (PHOTOS: VIKAS SALIL SHARMA)

Burly Punjab Police (PP) cops detailed for the CM’s security also made good the weather break at the park. With assiduously cultivated whiskers and beards, they looked intimidating. It was reminiscent of a notorious era of the PP. “It was not uncommon to hear of 1,500-2,000 partridges being served at feasts hosted for senior cops’ children. The SHOs would be directed to rally illegal trappers, who would use the ‘boolarra’ method of trapping partridges. A male captive partridge would be placed in the wilderness with nets all around. When the captive partridge would call, the resident males and females would make for the spot and get trapped. On one occasion, the then Patiala SSP served hundreds of partridges at the wedding of his child. The press reported it and it came to the notice of then PM Indira Gandhi. Being a committed wildlife conservationist, she took up the matter directly with then Punjab CM Darbara Singh and sought action,” former Punjab chief wildlife warden Gurmit Singh told this writer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though no longer on that scale, sections of the PP are still known to procure partridges from trappers to curry favour with their bosses. Partridges were once the quintessential game birds of the north-west Indian countryside. These humble birds sporting succulent flesh also enjoyed cultural resonance and the pugnacious cock with spurs on the legs would be put to staged bet fighting. The black one, by far the handsomer of the two species, has had its call phonetically rendered in many variants: Emperor Babar heard it as ‘Shir-darem-shakrak’ (I have a milk and a little sugar), as ‘Suban-teri-qudrat’ (O Omnipotent, thy power) by UP Muslims and as ‘Lehsan-piaz-adrak’ (garlic, onion, ginger) by shikaris salivating at the partridges-in-the-pot fire. No photographer or sportsman can surrender the memory of the black male with his head held high rendering a spirited call to the accompaniment of tail waggles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To the less dapper Grey, goes the credit for possessing the most graceful run. AO Hume documented this when he wrote in the 19th century: “They run very swiftly and gracefully; they seem to glide rather than run, and the native lover can pay no higher compliment to his mistress than to liken her gait to that of the Grey partridge”.

While John Lockwood Kipling, Rudyard Kipling’s father, had this to say: “The (tamed partridge) creature follows its master with a rapid and pretty gait that suggests a graceful girl tripping along with a full skirt well held up. The Indian lover can pay his sweetheart no higher compliment than to say she runs like a partridge...In poetry, too, the partridge is associated with the moon, and, like the lotus, is supposed to be perpetually longing for it, while the chukor is said to eat fire.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

vjswild1@gmail.com