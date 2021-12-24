Will abide by Akali Dal’s decision on role ahead of assembly polls: Ex-Punjab CM Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said he would abide by the party’s decision and perform duty assigned to him ahead of the Punjab assembly elections scheduled early 2022.

Addressing a press conference along with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal after attending the party’s core committee meeting, the former CM said, “I am 94 years old and I have given my entire life to the Akali Dal. I will even lay my life for the party, if the need arises.”

The SAD, which is contesting the upcoming polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) by allotting it 20 seats, has announced candidates for all but five segments, including Lambi that Badal senior represents in the assembly.

Badal evaded a query on his becoming CM in case their party wins in the upcoming polls. “The CM’s post is a small issue as there are bigger concerns we are facing,” he said.

On the recent sacrilege attempts, he said the Congress has been using devious methods to divide the people of the state.

SAD to protest ‘police inaction’ in sacrilege bid

Sukhbir said the party will hold a protest at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on January 2 in protest against the government’s alleged inaction in recent attempts of sacrilege.

He demanded that a sitting high court judge should monitor probe into the recent incidents of sacrilege, rejecting the investigation initiated by the state government.

“The Congress government failed to unravel the conspiracy behind such cases despite the fact that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) handed over a man to police after he threw the Gutka Sahib into the ‘sarovar’ at Darbar Sahib. Had this case been investigated properly, the December 18 incident could have been averted,” he said.

The state government had promised to unravel the conspiracy within 48 hours after the December 15 sacrilege but nothing happened, he added.

The Thursday’s bomb blast in Ludhiana was also direct fallout of the conspiracies being hatched to destabilise the peace of the state, he claimed.

“DGP Chattopadhay is temporary and incompetent. His name was not included in the panel for appointment of the DGP by the Centre,” he said.