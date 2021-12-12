Will appoint one deputy CM from BSP if voted to power in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections they will appoint one deputy chief minister from their alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing rallies in support of party candidates Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi at Banga and Jagir Kaur in Bholath, Sukhbir said the deputy CM’s post will be befitting reward for the BSP’s decades of hard work in building its cadre despite all odds in the state.

The SAD-BSP alliance will now have two deputy CMs — one a scheduled caste and another from the Hindu community — if voted to power.

Sukhbir also the SAD-BSP government will order an inquiry into the bribery charges against home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa by his cabinet colleague Rana Gurjit Singh.

“How can we expect this government to safeguard the interests of the state as when the home minister has started taking money for posting officers like senior superintendents of police (SSPs), SPs and DSPs. We will not only conduct an inquiry into this racket but will also order a probe into other corrupt deeds of the Congress government, including the manner in which their party leaders plundered the resources of the state in league with the sand and liquor mafia,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also condemned the “brutality inflicted on unemployed teachers” on Friday by a DSP in the CM’s security team at Mansa. “The manner in which the unemployed teachers were thrashed proves that the CM did not want to address their concerns at all,” Sukhbir said.