Will bring ancestral homes of all freedom fighters on Punjab’s tourist map: Minister Harjot Bains

Reiterating the Punjab government’s commitment to preserve the legacy of freedom fighters, cabinet minister (tourism and culture) Harjot Bains on Saturday said that the AAP government will soon bring the ancestral houses of all freedom fighters on the state’s tourist map.

Bains, who was attending a state-level function organised at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sukhdev Thapar, the Ludhiana-born famous revolutionary who played a major role in the India’s struggle for Independence, said, “To pay a real tribute to the country’s freedom fighters one must eradicate social evils such as corruption, drug abuse, female foeticide and illiteracy from society, which was the stalwarts’ dream.”

Calling the freedom fighters’ families “a national treasure,” the minister urged the gathering to respect them. He said, “The ancestral houses of all revolutionaries of India’s independence movement are like religious places, and people should visit them to pay obeisance. The Punjab government will soon bring ancestral houses of all revolutionaries and prominent personalities of the freedom movement on the tourist map.”

The minister, also touched upon Thapar’s contributions to the freedom struggle, particularly his association with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), setting up revolutionary cells across the state and country, co-founding the ‘Naujawan Bharat Sabha’ in Lahore that aimed to encourage the youth to participate in the freedom struggle and end communalism, and his supreme sacrifice for the independence of the country along with his compatriots Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru.

He also visited Thapar’s ancestral house in Naughara area of Ludhiana city, where the revolutionary was born on May 15, 1907, and participated in the havan organised by the managing committee.