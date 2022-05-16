Will bring ancestral homes of all freedom fighters on Punjab’s tourist map: Minister Harjot Bains
Reiterating the Punjab government’s commitment to preserve the legacy of freedom fighters, cabinet minister (tourism and culture) Harjot Bains on Saturday said that the AAP government will soon bring the ancestral houses of all freedom fighters on the state’s tourist map.
Bains, who was attending a state-level function organised at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sukhdev Thapar, the Ludhiana-born famous revolutionary who played a major role in the India’s struggle for Independence, said, “To pay a real tribute to the country’s freedom fighters one must eradicate social evils such as corruption, drug abuse, female foeticide and illiteracy from society, which was the stalwarts’ dream.”
Calling the freedom fighters’ families “a national treasure,” the minister urged the gathering to respect them. He said, “The ancestral houses of all revolutionaries of India’s independence movement are like religious places, and people should visit them to pay obeisance. The Punjab government will soon bring ancestral houses of all revolutionaries and prominent personalities of the freedom movement on the tourist map.”
The minister, also touched upon Thapar’s contributions to the freedom struggle, particularly his association with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), setting up revolutionary cells across the state and country, co-founding the ‘Naujawan Bharat Sabha’ in Lahore that aimed to encourage the youth to participate in the freedom struggle and end communalism, and his supreme sacrifice for the independence of the country along with his compatriots Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru.
He also visited Thapar’s ancestral house in Naughara area of Ludhiana city, where the revolutionary was born on May 15, 1907, and participated in the havan organised by the managing committee.
Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days. With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet's brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore. The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, Saimwal didn't receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
