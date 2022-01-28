Will challenge DSGMC presidential poll in court, say Paramjit Sarna, Manjit GK

Once-sworn rivals — Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna and Jag Aasra Guru Aasra (JAGO) president Manjit Singh GK — on Thursday said they will jointly challenge in court the presidential polls of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

In a poll session held at Delhi’s Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on January 22, the newly elected members associated with the SAD (Badal) had elected Harmeet Singh Kalka as gurdwara body president.

But Sarna and GK, both of whom remained DSGMC chiefs in the past, alleged that the Badal faction forcibly captured the president’s and other posts of the committee with the help of the Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the two said, “The SAD (Badal) camp called police to the hall where Guru Granth Sahib was kept to take control of the committee by force. The rival members, including the nominee against Kalka, were chucked out of the hall with the help of police.”

This was for the first time that police entered the gurdwara where Guru Granth Sahib was kept, they said.

“The SAD (Badal) camp is responsible for this grave sacrilege. Also, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami played a role in the sacrilege. Ironically, the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has not said anything on this so far. Both should quit if they are not able to ensure respect and maryada of Guru Granth Sahib,” they added.