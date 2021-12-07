Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will contest from Amritsar North assembly seat, says AAP’s Kunwar Vijay Pratap

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap says it will be better if Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu protests outside his CM’s house and not that of Kejriwal’s
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Monday said he will contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections from the Amritsar North constituency.

His party, however, is yet to make any announcement in this regard.

Addressing a press conference following an event in Gurdaspur, Kunwar Vijay said, “It was decided the very first day that I will fight from Amritsar North. A formal announcement will be there, but there is no confusion.”

Former BJP minister Anil Joshi, who recently joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), represented the Amritsar North segment twice before he lost to Congress’ Sunil Dutti in the 2017 polls.

On Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s protest outside AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arwind Kejriwal’s residence, he said, “It will be better if Sidhu protests outside his own CM’s house. Sidhu should get his promise on the eradication of drugs implemented by the state government. If he gets the issue of drugs resolved then we will feel that he really is sympathetic to the cause of Punjab. Even his own government is not listening to him.”

Slamming former CM Amarinder Singh, the AAP leader said, “He never came out of his farmhouse during his tenure of four-and-half-years as CM. If the BJP does enter into an alliance with him, it will be an indication that the national party has no leader and agenda for Punjab. People will reject such an alliance. Amarinder in 2017 announced that that was his last election. It will be unfair if he contests once again.”

