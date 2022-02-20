Will corner govt on issue of corruption, unemployment: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday large-scale and uncontrolled corruption in government departments and unemployment were among the key issues that the Congress party will raise during the budget session of the Haryana assembly, which begins on March 2.

“Corruption is on the peak in the state and several scams have come to fore in the last couple of months. We will corner the coalition government over the scam in the Haryana Public Service Commission”, Hooda said, adding that highly educated youngsters in the state were unemployed.

“During the seven-year rule of the BJP government, the debt on the state has increased three times, rising to ₹2.5 lakh crore, but the government has not set up any major project in the state during this period, which raises the question, where was the money was spent?” he asked.

Haryana became number one in per capita income, investment, job creation during the Congress’ rule but now the state is on the top in scams, debt, crime and unemployment, he said, slamming chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for failing to bring any major project to Karnal, where the state of the roads, parks and sanitation was miserable. The government could not fulfil its promise to setup a medical university in Karnal.

Later, the Congress leader also reached out to the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers and assured them that he will take up their issues in the state assembly.