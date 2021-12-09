Will develop Talwandi Sabo as religious tourism circuit, says Punjab CM Channi

Announces heritage street in the town on lines of Amritsar, and Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that the state government will develop Talwandi Sabo, which is home to one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism Takht Damdama Sahib, as a key religious tourism circuit with a view to generating employment.

Addressing a rally at Rama Mandi of Bathinda district, Channi said, “A heritage street will be developed in Talwandi Sabo on the lines of Amritsar and Chamkaur Sahib. Also, healthcare facilities will be strengthened in the town and the 5-bedded hospital will be upgraded to 50 beds. A school and railway over-bridge will be built at Rama Mandi.”

On delay in the disbursement of compensation to farmers whose cotton crop was damaged in the pink bollworm attack, Channi said a cabinet in a meeting on Thursday will give a formal approval for the same. The affected farmers, he said, will get the compensation within a week.

He rubbished the charges of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership that he struck a deal with Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and create a drama of arresting their party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a “weak” drug case.

“The AAP owes a public explanation on why their national convener Arvind Kejriwal had tendered an apology to Majithia for having levelled allegations related to involvement in the drug trade. My government is committed to breaking cartels of Sukhbir Badal and Majithia,” he added.

Meets Akal Takht jathedar

During his scheduled night stay at Takht Damdama Sahib, Channi handed over a memorandum to acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to direct the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to immediately grant rights to all the TV and radio channels for direct telecast/broadcast of live gurbani kirtan from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The Punjab government is ready to bear the entire expenditure of requisite infrastructure for the purpose, he said.

“The SGPC has given exclusive rights to a particular channel with ownership by a single family in lieu of a paltry fee enjoying monopoly which is totally unfair and unjustified. The holy programmes should be made available to the sangat on various platforms,” said the CM.

Ex-MLA Jassi stopped from going near CM

Infighting in the local Congress came to the fore at the Rama Mandi rally on Wednesday when three-time MLA and senior Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi was prevented by the party’s youth wing activists from going near chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on the stage.

Jassi, a former minister, was not invited to address the rally and he was given a corner seat. Youth Congress leader Khushbaz Jatana, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly from Talwandi Sabo, organised the event and even staked claim for party ticket from the segment in the CM’s presence. Earlier, Jassi had publically expressed his desire to contest from Talwandi Sabo, his home turf.

Jassi is a relative of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and has a Z-plus cover as he survived a bomb attack at Maur in 2017.

On Tuesday also, he nearly came to blows with Jatana’s aides when they objected to his presence at the rally venue.