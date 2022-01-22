Will file defamation case against Kejriwal for linking me with ED cash seizure: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he will file a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejrwal for maligning his image using morphed pictures and dubbing him a “dishonest man” after the recent cash recovery by the ED during raids at multiple locations in Punjab.

“I have sought permission from the Congress high command to file a defamation case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for posting my morphed picture with cash on his official social media accounts and terming me a dishonest person. It is highly condemnable and unacceptable,” Channi said, while addressing mediapersons in his constituency, Chamkaur Sahib.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Wednesday said that it seized cash amounting to over ₹10 crore, including about ₹8 crore from the house of Channi’s nephew during raids conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in the poll-bound state.

Channi said Kejriwal was in the habit of making uncorroborated allegations and then apologising for the same. “He had tendered apologies to Akali leader Bikram Majithia, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and former Union finance minister late Arun Jaitley after making accusations against them,” the Punjab CM said.

The chief minister said it can be his mistake that he did not keep an eye on his relatives but why is Kejriwal connecting things to him. “What money came to me, what is my fault in this? Why are you dragging me into this? Someone else’s money has been seized... there was a raid at ten places in Punjab, why are you linking me with it? Had the money been seized from me, the ED would have conducted raids at my house, arrested me, questioned me,” Channi said.

He also asked if a person’s son gets into a drug habit, will his father be punished for it? “My sons are here, my wife is here. Hang me if my family has any ill-gotten money but why am I being dragged into this issue,” he said.

Channi said he does not even have money to erect his hoardings for polls in his constituency or to run a TV ad campaign, “whereas the AAP has installed hoardings worth ₹200 crore in Punjab, besides running election campaign advertisements on television”. He questioned where the party had got the funds from? “They are defaming a person who does not even have funds to fight his own election,” he said.

To another question, he said it was his party’s prerogative to announce a chief ministerial face ahead of the February 20 polls. (With PTI inputs)