Will make efforts to unite all farm leaders for Punjab polls: Charuni

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said he will make efforts to bring all farmer leaders of Punjab on one platform to contest the Punjab assembly elections jointly.

Charuni, who had last month formed the Samyukt Sangharsh Party and has announce to field candidates in all 117 assembly seats of Punjab, said, “We will try to unite all farm leaders on one platform and rest will depend on the situation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charuni’s reaction came when asked about any possibility to join hands with his Punjab counterparts, especially Balbir Singh Rajewal, as 22 Punjab farm organisations floated their own political front, the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM).

On security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit, he said, “There was no breach in the security. The drama of breach in security was scripted to gain sympathy.”

“It (the security breach) is part of an advertisement campaign of the Prime Minister to take political advantage in the upcoming polls, he (the PM) can do anything for publicity,” he added.

Charuni was in Karnal to thank the farmers in district for their support and contribution in the farmers’ agitation against the now repealed three contentious farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting on the poll promises being made by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to the voters of Punjab, he said, “They have adopted a policy of ‘pehle bhookh failao, phir bheekh do’ (first spread hunger, then give alms).”

“But we are not in favour of such freebies during polls. We want the income of the common man to be increased so that he can live a respectful life,” he added.

He has requested the farmers of Haryana to support the candidates who actively participated in the farmers’ agitation in the upcoming panchayat elections of Haryana.