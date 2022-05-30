Will make MSP must for crops: Hooda at ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samash’ rally in Fatehabad

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced a list of promises for the state 2024 assembly polls.

Addressing his ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samash’ rally in Fatehabad, Hooda announced that Congress will provide ₹6,000 per month security pension to the elderly, if his party is voted to power in 2024 assembly elections in Haryana.

“We will make minimum support price (MSP) mandatory for crops. Farmers’ land will not be auctioned if they default on loan. The crop insurance scheme will be done by cooperative companies instead of private firms,” the leader of Opposition added.

The former CM also announced to increase the limit of creamy layer from ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh by excluding salary amount.

Hooda said peoples’ presence at the rally clearly shows that the public wants a change and the Congress party is all set to replace the BJP government.

“Today, every section of the state is desperate for change. Unemployment, crime and drug addiction are at its peak in Haryana. Small children, who should have been in schools, are throwing away their lives by injecting drugs. Drug addiction is increasing dangerously in Haryana with protection of the government,” Hooda added.

He alleged that the government is busy in doing scams and no person has been caught, despite their involvement in these scams.

“The government has relieved 2,200 temporary personnel, who had been hired during Covid-19. Some police personnel told me that the present government has also abolished exemption given in roadways fare for going out of state,” Hooda added.

Hooda will form the next govt in Haryana: Uday Bhan

Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan, who is considered loyal to Hooda, said the Congress will form the next government in state and Hooda will lead it.

“It is clear from the enthusiasm of people that Hooda’s government will be formed in 2024 because his previous government had worked for welfare of all sections,” he added.

Uday Bhan said the previous Congress government had formed the SC commission. There were no atrocities on the poor.

“In the elections, BJP had promised to give legal status to the SC commission, but on the contrary, they dissolved the commission. The Hooda government had run a scheme to give 100-yard plots to the poor and nearly four lakh families were allotted free plots. The BJP government did not give even one inch of land to the poor,” he added.

Meanwhile, a day after senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry asked Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda about the pictures of four working presidents missing from posters of the rally in a Twitter post, her daughter and one of the working presidents Shruti Choudhry, and head of Congress’s national backward cell Captain Ajay Yadav joined the rally.

