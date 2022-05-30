Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process.

Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding.

“We have strengthened the vigilance bureau and sometimes common people also come in traps in unfair means cases. Our main priority is to give jobs on merit. Our government has tried to catch corruption bid involved in the recruitment process,” the CM added.

“Our government will keep tabs on such activities. We will not spare anyone involved in corruption. When I became the CM for the first time, people used to say that this is a new man. Yes, I was new as I don’t have any experience with corruption. I had travelled to villages in Sirsa for years. We did not get better election results in Sirsa but our government has carried out development projects worth ₹2,676 crore here in the last seven years,” Khattar added.

Meanwhile, Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.

The CM also announced that farmers can get Othu Lake’s sand at ₹100 per tonne and government officials will take care of the entire process.

“Water will reach in Sheraanwali distributary by June 5. Our government have approved ₹88 crore for irrigation and ₹575 crore have been approved for various projects in Sirsa,” he said.

“Our government is dedicated to open medical colleges across all districts of Haryana and land for the medical college in Sirsa has been finalised. Three colleges have been opened in district by our government,” Khattar added.

“The government will use 125 acre in Banwala village of Sirsa for promoting sports and industries,” he added.

‘Will act strongly against drug cases’

The chief minister Khattar said as many as 24 persons, of which 23 are aged 23 to 30, died due to drug abuse in Sirsa in 2022 and 16 deaths were reported in Fatehabad.

“We have decided to open gyms in 50 villages in Sirsa except Rania, Dabwali and Ellenabad areas as the mode of conduct is implemented there due to civic body polls. We will take strict action against those involved in supplying drugs,” he added.

Later in the evening, Khattar shifted the entire staff of a police post after receiving complaints from representatives of a gurdwara in Daduwal village.

The representatives accused the cops of being slow against drug abuse and drug peddling.

Jakhar praises Khattar

Former Punjab Congress chief and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar praised Khattar for adopting zero-tolerance in his government.

“CM saab, your opponents cannot make allegations against you pertaining to corruption. Please tell us the road map which you adopted in Haryana so that Punjab can go on a similar path of progress,” Jakhar added.

Regional parties have no relevance in politics: Ranjit Chautala

Haryana jails and powers minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said Khattar’s rally saw more crowd than Hooda and Kejriwal’s rallies.

“Regional parties have no scope in the present time in India. Mayawati had formed government on the basis of social engineering, Badal saab dominated Punjab for years and now look at their party’s situation. This shows that people believe in national parties,” he added.