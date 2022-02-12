Will raise people’s objections before Delimitation Commission to get ‘injustice undone’: BJP MP

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP MP from the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma on Friday said he would raise the apprehensions and anger of the people before the delimitation commission and shall try to get the ‘injustice’ undone.

Addressing mediapersons here, Sharma said, “We will raise the apprehensions of the people before the delimitation commission and try to get the injustice undone.”

Over 200 workers of the Suchetgarh assembly constituency, including block development council chairman Tarsaim Singh, have tendered their resignation to the J&K BJP general secretary Ashok Kaul in protest against the proposed merger of their constituency with the RS Pura constituency.

There are similar complaints from people in other constituencies of the Jammu region, who are not satisfied with the draft report.

Sharma said, “The anxious people waited for long to get the draft report, and when it came out, they felt happy because out of seven additional assembly seats, Jammu got six seats, one was given to Kashmir. The panel has done justice with Jammu and the people of Jammu got their due after a long time. Both the regions are given their rights.”

“However, there is resentment among the people over the way some constituencies have been re-drawn. On the merger of certain areas with other constituencies. There are complaints from Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts,” he added.

He said several delegations called on BJP leaders and expressed their resentment against the proposals.

“The people also gave us in writing and we also felt that their anger was justified. There are several areas which have been irrationally merged with other constituencies, like Maira Mandran with Khour segment, Rajpura, Suchetgarh with the RS Pura constituency,” he said.

The BJP MP said, “We will discuss these issues with the panel and would ensure that injustice is undone and justice is done to them but we also need to see what parameters the panel adopted.”

“We also have to see whether there is another way out. We will put forth all these apprehensions and aspirations of the people. Then we also will file our objections. After our suggestions and objections, the panel will put the report in public domain soliciting their objections,” he said.

The J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina has already said there were flaws in the draft report.

PAGD to hold meet on Feb 23

Meanwhile, the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is all set to hold a meeting on February 23 to discuss the recent draft put forth by the Delimitation Commission.

