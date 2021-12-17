Will take Congress ministers to task for pushing Punjab under debt: Kejriwal at Lambi rally

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that after being voted to power, their party will hold ministers of the current Congress government accountable for making Punjab a debt-ridden state.

Addressing the party’s maiden election rally at politically important assembly segment of Lambi, which is represented in the Vidhan Sabha by former five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal since 1997, Kejriwal appealed to the voters to test AAP in Punjab for “one time”.

“The guilty will be identified and brought to justice,” said the Delhi CM at the event named ‘Ik mauka Kejriwal nu’ (one chance to Kejriwal) where the party leadership highlighted the issue of Punjab’s debt of ₹3 lakh crore.

“Several Punjab politicians have stashed ill-gotten money in Swiss bank accounts. If voted to power, the AAP government will expose them. The Congress government in Punjab is ‘nautankibaz’ and the ‘most corrupt ever in India,” he claimed.

Of the state’s estimated annual budget ₹1.70 lakh crore, ₹34,000 crore is swindled in political corruption, said Kejriwal, adding that financial crunch gets reflected in the poor facilities in key sectors like education and healthcare.

He sought one chance for the party to introduce people-oriented programmes like free medical treatment for all, strengthening infrastructure of government schools and providing a monthly grant of ₹1,000 each to women above 18 years.

Accusing CM Charanjit Singh Channi of patronising the sand mafia, the AAP supremo said Channi indulged in political gimmickry and pushed a false narrative to hide the non-performance of the Congress government. He slammed the government for canechaging qualified teachers demanding government jobs.

“The pre-poll promises like loan waiver for farmers, enhancing old-age pension, distribution of smartphones to students were not fulfilled. Channi’s announcement of lowering rates of sand, cable TV subscription and electricity rates have still not been executed,” he said.

“Till date, the Congress has ruled the state for 25 years whereas the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was at the helm for 19 years. The two parties took turns to rule Punjab and Punjabis continue to suffer. If we fail to implement the Delhi model of governance in Punjab, change us next time,” he said.

No reference to Badal

family in their bastion

In his speech, Kejriwal kept the focus of his attack on CM Channi and his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh and made no reference to the Badal family, including SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who represents the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Also, he made no reference to the BJP that is preparing to contest the state elections on its own for the first time.

The SAD has not announced its candidate from the Lambi segment yet.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann said their candidate from Lambi Gurmeet Singh Khuddian carries the legacy of his father late Jagdev Singh Khudian, an Akali Dal (Mann) MP from Faridkot. Khuddian, a former president of Muktsar district Congress, had quit the party in July this year.

