Halwara, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government would pursue with the central government the demand to name the Halwara airport here after legendary freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Will urge Centre to name Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM

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Naming the airport after him will be a befitting tribute to the martyr, who hailed from the region and had gone to the University of California, Berkeley, to study aviation before returning to join India's freedom struggle, Mann said.

Mann visited the airport terminal along with A national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the first time after flight operations commenced.

Interacting with people, Mann said the operationalisation of the airport reflects the Punjab government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and bringing world-class facilities to the state.

Highlighting that the Punjab government spent nearly ₹54.67 crore on the development of the airport, Mann said regular flight operations from Halwara will not only provide major convenience to the people of Punjab but will also open new avenues for industrial investment and business activity.

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the government's commitment to honouring the legacy of freedom fighters and saints, Mann said persistent efforts led to the Mohali airport being named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Adampur airport after Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji. Similarly, the Halwara airport should now be named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, he said, adding that the matter will be raised with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the government's commitment to honouring the legacy of freedom fighters and saints, Mann said persistent efforts led to the Mohali airport being named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Adampur airport after Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji. Similarly, the Halwara airport should now be named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, he said, adding that the matter will be raised with the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution on March 22, 2023, requesting the government of India to name the international airport at the Indian Air Force Station in Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution on March 22, 2023, requesting the government of India to name the international airport at the Indian Air Force Station in Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said the airport would facilitate easier movement of entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists from the region as well as other parts of the country to Punjab, thereby boosting trade, commerce and economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the airport would facilitate easier movement of entrepreneurs, traders and industrialists from the region as well as other parts of the country to Punjab, thereby boosting trade, commerce and economic activity. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the difficulties faced earlier, Mann said, "In the absence of direct flights to Delhi-NCR, people, especially industrialists, had to face immense inconvenience while travelling to the national capital by road. This not only caused undue harassment but also led to huge wastage of time, money and energy."

This airport will act as a catalyst in accelerating industrialisation in Punjab and further establish the state as the most preferred investment destination, he said.

Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to improving connectivity, he said, "More flights will soon be started from Halwara airport to facilitate passengers. Enhanced air connectivity will further strengthen economic activity in Punjab and play a key role in the progress of the state and prosperity of its people."

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On aviation training facilities, Mann said his government will also make concerted efforts to utilise the Sahnewal airport building for training young pilots.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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