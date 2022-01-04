Will vaccinate 15 lakh teens within 10 days, says Vij

Kicking off the Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group at a state-level event at Ambala Cantonment’s SD College on Monday, Haryana health minister Anil Vij said his department will vaccinate the eligible population of 15.4 lakh in this age group within 10 days.

“We have an ample number of vaccines available with us and have also been ensured by the Union government for more doses in the coming days. From January 10, we will begin booster doses for health staff, frontline workers and population above 60 years of age,” Vij said.

The minister also addressed the gathering that was also attended by civil surgeons of various districts, virtually. He asked the officials to ensure that the age group gets vaccinated against the coronavirus infection at the earliest in a hassle-free environment.

National Health Mission (NHM) director (MCH) Randeep Singh Punia, deputy commissioner Vikram, Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, and other state and district officials were also present at the programme.

Vij said the state has already inoculated nearly 98% beneficiaries with the first dose and 71% with both doses of vaccine.

“The government has made all efforts and the third wave of coronavirus is round the corner, but people should not panic and instead remain alert following the precautions,” he said.

Later, in a statement, Vij said pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been commissioned at 84 government and 54 private hospitals.

“We have sufficient number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICUs, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and medicines which are used for treatment. Excluding one district, we have RT-PCR testing labs in all districts. A genome sequencing lab has also started its operations at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) from last three days, samples for which were being sent to New Delhi earlier,” the statement read.