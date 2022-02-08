Will work for women under guidance of Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Akali nominee Ganieve Kaur

A greenhorn in politics, Ganieve Kaur has been pitchforked into electoral fight in Majithia segment after her husband and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia opted out of his turf, shifting to Amritsar East to contest against his bete noire Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kaur spoke to HT on Monday, describing her sister-in-law and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal as her mentor. Edited excerpts:

How do you feel after joining electoral politics?

I am enjoying it because I am getting a lot of love from the people. I never imagined that I would get this much affection from the electorate of Majitha.

Did you ever attend poll campaign of your husband?

No. I did not even cast my vote from Sunam in Sangrur district where I am enrolled as a voter.

What is your vision for the segment?

The Akali Dal has an agenda for betterment of Punjab. If our party forms government, all these things will be implemented. Secondly, many works were initiated by Bikram ji in the constituency were stuck for the last five years. I will ensure their completion. I would also work for women empowerment under the guidance of Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Had you ever thought of joining politics?

I never thought of it. I always wanted to be with my children.

Tell something about yourself

I did graduation in economics followed by a degree in art history. I have also worked with an art auction house.

Don’t you feel upset by personal attacks in politics?

I have neither indulged in such politics nor I intend to.