Willow bat, shikara among 8 traditional Kashmiri products get GI tag

As many as eight traditional products of Kashmir have secured the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certification, a big boost for the unique craftsmanship of artisans, officials said. An artist works on a Kashmiri ‘wagguv’, a traditional wooden craft, in Srinagar. (HT Photo)

The certification is granted by the GI Registry, Chennai.

Kashmir handicrafts and handloom department spokesperson said Kashmir namda, Kashmir gabba, Kashmir willow bat, Kashmir tweed, crewel, Kashmir chain stitch, shikara and wagguv have secured the certification.

The GI certification provides legal protection against counterfeit products, prevents unauthorised use, boosts exports and promotes economic prosperity for producers of goods associated with a specific geographical territory.

“With this, the total number of GI certified crafts has reached 15, with seven crafts having already been granted GI certification,” he said, adding that the eight new products will provide much needed boost to exports, gaining greater access in international markets.

Referring to ‘stiff’ challenges faced by the department over three years, the spokesperson said that multiple steps were taken for earning the certification.

‘Will focus on 6 more crafts now’

He said the department will now shift focus towards six more crafts for GI certification, which will go a long way in revival of some lost crafts and also boost their value in niche global markets. “These include copperware (Kandkari), silverware, houseboat, tapestry, Kashmir tilla and aari stapple embroidery,” the spokesperson said.

“In view of the increased demand for GI testing and labelling, the department will upgrade its testing labs by acquiring state-of-the-art equipment like optical fibre diameter analyser, scanning electron microscope and high-resolution digital microscopes, which will ensure genuineness of the products tested and help weed out sale of machine-made counterfeit products, which are sold in the garb of hand-made products,” he said.

The famous Kashmiri sozni, pashmina, kani shawl, paper mache, khatamband and walnut wood carvings already have got GI certification.