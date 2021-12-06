Winnability sole criterion for Punjab Lok Congress ticket: Capt Amarinder

In the run-up to the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said that he would not let “leftover leaders” from the Congress contest on the Punjab Lok Congress ticket and winnability is the only criterion for his party candidates.

Interacting with the media in Chandigarh after opening his party office in Sector 9, Capt Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress a month ago, said that talks were on with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the breakaway Akali faction led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for a poll alliance.

He hinted at a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in the near future over sharing of seats among the three stakeholders.

“We are yet to decide on which party will get how many seats to field candidates and there has been no decision on the CM face so far,” the former CM said in reply to a query. He said Union home minister Amit Shah has made it clear that there will be a tie-up for the assembly elections.

Capt Amarinder Singh launched the Punjab Lok Congress last month after he was removed from the post of chief minister in September following a bitter power tussle with state Congress president and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also joined by some cabinet ministers once Amarinder supporters. Charanjit Singh Channi, a minister in Capt Amarinder’s cabinet, succeeded him as CM.

Farm laws revoked, open for BJP alliance

Capt Amarinder Singh had announced that he would contest the 2022 Punjab elections in alliance with the BJP if the farmers’ issues were resolved by the Centre, particularly the repeal of the three farm laws that he was opposed to, too.

“I think there are no issues left now,” Capt Amarinder reiterated, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repealed the farm laws and also constituted a committee to resolve the remaining issues such as the minimum support price on crops.

“We are getting reports from urban and rural areas of the state that there is support building in our favour. We sweep the elections and form the government in Punjab,” he announced, adding that ministers, MLAs and Congress leaders were in touch with him and would open their cards only after the polls are announced.

Performance will be poll plank: Capt

He said the Punjab Lok Congress will contest the elections on the basis of his performance as chief minister. 92% of the promises made to the people of Punjab in the 2017 elections have been fulfilled when he was at the helm for four-and-a-half years, he claimed.

Asked about action taken in the 2015 sacrilege cases, Capt Amarinder Singh said that he had done his best and formed four special investigation teams (SITs). The inquiry reports have been submitted in the court for action. “I can’t push the court to give a verdict,” he said, adding that when he was CM, he was pressured to arrest former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia. “However, his arrest is possible only on the basis of evidence,” the former CM said.

Finds Kejriwal a ‘sneaky character’

Capt Amarinder Singh termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a “sneaky character” who was making unrealistic promises to the people of Punjab. “On the ground, the Aam Aadmi Party is very weak. In case the AAP would have been gaining strength, 10 of its MLAs would not have switched sides,” he said.

He refused to accept parallel acting jathedar of Akal Takht Dhyan Singh Mand, who had pronounced the former CM as a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for allegedly scuttling the Bargari Morcha against sacrilege incidents. “I regard only the jathedar who has been appointed following the proper procedure,” he added.