Winter holidays extension: Take action against erring schools, Punjab minister tells DCs

School education minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered all the deputy commissioners to take immediate action against the schools violating government orders regarding extension of winter holidays. The announcement to extend winter holidays was made in view of the inclement weather.

With thick cover of fog and low temperatures being recorded, state government had extended holidays in all government and private schools till January 8.

The minister said his office received complaints against some private schools, which were still open despite the government directive.

The minister said that a show cause notice was issued to a private school in Ropar for defying the government order. “No one will be allowed to overrule the government orders. Private schools will lose their affiliation if found defying orders,” he warned.