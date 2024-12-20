Winter session: Himachal assembly passes bill to amend land ceiling law

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on the third day of its winter session on Friday passed the amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act to allow religious, charitable and spiritual organisations to transfer land for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to the maximum limit of thirty acres. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaking on Day 3 of the winter assembly session in Dharamshala on Friday. (HT Photo)

This comes after the state government decided to bring an Amendment Bill to the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act,1972, to enable the charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Bhota area of Hamirpur district, to transfer its land to a sister organisation—Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society.

The bill proposes an amendment to Section 5 of the Act. The amendment provides that the state government, for reasons to be recorded in writing, may allow the transfer of such land, structure, or both, as the case may be, for religious, spiritual, or charitable purposes, subject to a maximum limit of thirty acres. The land, structure, or both, as the case may be, so transferred shall be used for the same purpose for which it has been allowed, failing which the land, structure, or both, as the case may be, shall vest in the state government free from all encumbrances.

The RSSB is running a 75-bed hospital on 44 acres in Bhota, Hamirpur. The management had expressed its wish to upgrade the facility with new equipment and had sought clearance from the government to transfer its land to a sister organisation, but faced obstacles.

After not getting clearance, the hospital announced the closure last month, ensuing widespread protest by the locals, but then resumed its services after the CM said the state government would introduce an amendment to the Land Ceiling Act in the winter assembly session. The request for the land transfer aimed to obtain GST exemptions for purchasing medical equipment and upgrading the hospital’s facilities.

Notably, during the discussion on the bill, BJP legislators raised concerns over it and suggested that it be sent to the select committee. BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the government should not bring this bill in haste. “The amendment, which is being brought, should not be misused in the future and needs to have some safeguards. I suggest that it should be sent to the Select Committee rather than being passed in haste,” he said.

He also said they are not against this amendment bill but their concern is that it should not be misused.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said passing the bill in haste is not appropriate. “This matter was brought to the attention of the previous three governments. There should be a way out of this but that should be done appropriately so that it is not misused in the future. We are only saying that the best possible solution should be done and we are not opposing it. It should be sent to the select committee,” he said.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, who introduced the bill in the house, clarified that it is just a one-time relief for charitable, religious and spiritual organisations. “It has been brought with certain conditions. The land transfer is allowed only upto 30 acres and that transfer should be for the same purpose failing which the land would be taken by the government. This is not against any law,” he said.

The bill states that the RSSB has been requesting the state government time and again to allow it to transfer the land and building of Bhota Charitable Hospital to the sister organisation for better management of the medical services. “The provision below clause (i) of Section 5 of the Act bars transfer of land or structure exempted under this clause. To facilitate the case of land transfer of Bhota Charitable Hospital in the public interest and other cases of similar nature, the provision of permission by the state government has been proposed with certain conditions. This has necessitated amendments in the Act ibid,” it reads.