Winter session: Himachal assembly pays tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat, former members

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday began with obituary notes to the 1st Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Singh Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were killed in the chopper crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The House also paid homage to former members of the assembly GS Bali, Bodh Raj and Dr Shiv Kumar who passed away recently.

Moving the condolence motion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in an unfortunate incident on December 8, CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor.

“The entire country was shocked at this tragic news. His services to the nation will always be remembered by one and all,” he said.

He said Gen Rawat was appointed the 1st Chief of Defence Staff for his commitment and conviction for the country. He said even the enemies were afraid of Gen Rawat’s name.

Several successful operations were conducted during his tenure as the CDS. Gen Rawat was known for his bold decisions and was conferred with various medals in his illustrious military career spanning 42 years, including PVSM, UYSM, USM, VSM and the UN Force Commendation award, said Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he also had an association with Himachal as he got his initial education from St Edward’s School, Shimla.

He said a jawan from Himachal, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, a resident of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, was also killed in the accident.

He prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Paying tribute to former members GS Bali, Bodh Raj and Dr Shiv Kumar, Thakur said all three belonged to Kangra district and their demise was a great loss to Kangra in particular and the state in general.

He remembered Bali as a visionary and innovative leader who brought many reforms in the departments he headed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was a different kind of personality, warm-hearted and lively. Despite many controversies, he would be remembered for his services to society and this House will miss him,” said the chief minister.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief on the demise of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife and others accompanying him.

It is a great loss to the country. Himachal had always played a major role in the defense forces and in this helicopter crash also one soldier from Himachal Lance Naik Vivek was among the people killed.

Condoling the death of former minister GS Bali, Agnihotri remembered him as a taskmaster who got all work done that was assigned to him.

As a transport minister, he introduced Volvo buses, smart cards in buses and revamped the HRTC fleet besides introducing electric buses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Bali also brought Ski Village project which couldn’t be implemented various reasons.

He also paid tributes to former MLAs Bodh Raj and Shiv Kumar.

Ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Ashish Butail, Rakesh Singha, Rajeev Bindal, Col Dhani Ram Shandil and Ravi Dhiman were among others to pay tributes to CDS Gen Rawat and former members. The House also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.