Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter session: Himachal assembly pays tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat, former members
chandigarh news

Winter session: Himachal assembly pays tributes to Gen Bipin Rawat, former members

Winter session of the Himachal assembly on Friday began with obituary notes to General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others
Moving the condolence motion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in an unfortunate incident, CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a copter crash. The winter session of the Himachal assembly paid tributes General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were killed in the air crash. (PTI File Photo)
Moving the condolence motion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in an unfortunate incident, CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a copter crash. The winter session of the Himachal assembly paid tributes General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were killed in the air crash. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday began with obituary notes to the 1st Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Singh Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who were killed in the chopper crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The House also paid homage to former members of the assembly GS Bali, Bodh Raj and Dr Shiv Kumar who passed away recently.

Moving the condolence motion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in an unfortunate incident on December 8, CDS Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor.

“The entire country was shocked at this tragic news. His services to the nation will always be remembered by one and all,” he said.

He said Gen Rawat was appointed the 1st Chief of Defence Staff for his commitment and conviction for the country. He said even the enemies were afraid of Gen Rawat’s name.

Several successful operations were conducted during his tenure as the CDS. Gen Rawat was known for his bold decisions and was conferred with various medals in his illustrious military career spanning 42 years, including PVSM, UYSM, USM, VSM and the UN Force Commendation award, said Thakur.

He said he also had an association with Himachal as he got his initial education from St Edward’s School, Shimla.

He said a jawan from Himachal, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, a resident of Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, was also killed in the accident.

He prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Paying tribute to former members GS Bali, Bodh Raj and Dr Shiv Kumar, Thakur said all three belonged to Kangra district and their demise was a great loss to Kangra in particular and the state in general.

He remembered Bali as a visionary and innovative leader who brought many reforms in the departments he headed.

“He was a different kind of personality, warm-hearted and lively. Despite many controversies, he would be remembered for his services to society and this House will miss him,” said the chief minister.

The Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief on the demise of CDS Gen Rawat, his wife and others accompanying him.

It is a great loss to the country. Himachal had always played a major role in the defense forces and in this helicopter crash also one soldier from Himachal Lance Naik Vivek was among the people killed.

Condoling the death of former minister GS Bali, Agnihotri remembered him as a taskmaster who got all work done that was assigned to him.

As a transport minister, he introduced Volvo buses, smart cards in buses and revamped the HRTC fleet besides introducing electric buses.

He said Bali also brought Ski Village project which couldn’t be implemented various reasons.

He also paid tributes to former MLAs Bodh Raj and Shiv Kumar.

Ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Ashish Butail, Rakesh Singha, Rajeev Bindal, Col Dhani Ram Shandil and Ravi Dhiman were among others to pay tributes to CDS Gen Rawat and former members. The House also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out