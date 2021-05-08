Witerati :Much ado about O2 and OO

We are navigating a season of strange pandemic paradoxes. Paradoxes that seem so ‘pronounced’ that one may even stumble upon some pronunciations.

With pandemic’s second season of Mother’s Day here, one can’t help but talk of certain ‘mothers of invention’, driving pandemic’s paradoxes.

At a time when India Quarantining can scarce sniff through its nostrils, the world has, ironically, ‘smelt’ another sort of opportunity.

At a time when India Gasping can scarce spell “smell” thanks to a national emergency sparked by O2, some smart brains in the West have churned out an ingenious invention replicating a much-missed smell – OO.

The paradox of O2 versus OO. This is nothing but India suffering a scarcity of oxygen, on the one hand, and the rest of the #WorkFromHome world, on the other hand, discontented with a deficit of that daily smell – OO (office odour).

Of Ooh-la-la odours

Trust the world’s leading capitalist economy to hit upon the idea of capitalising on the woes of #wfh by rolling out scented candles that remind of familiar office-place smells and scents, thanks to American enterprise Eau d’ Office (this makes the paradox pretty pronounced, for it tosses up a problem for us pronunciation challenged, like yours truly, who’ve never really got it right when it comes to pronouncing eau de toilette, eau de cologne et al, and now here comes Eau d’ Office!)

What’s a typically American gesture of gifting two exiting colleagues farewell candles created from a confluence of workplace odours – Breakfast Leftovers In Edit Suite 1, Sushi Thursday At The Café, After A 6-Hour Workshop etc – may smack of the fabled Marie Antoinette-sque “Let them eat cake” ring for India Inc. For, ironically, it is one invention idea about which India Inc isn’t in a position to wax eloquent.

The curious case of Scentless in Seattle.

Of O2 and oximeters

Another app that’s proving to be a ‘Mother of Invention’ has to do with not OO, but O2.

The other day, when a childhood friend called from Punjab, perched near farm houses lush, she did gush. So alarmed was she that we in the country’s Capital were struggling for not only oxygen cylinders, but also with many a related app and all such crap, that she egged me on, “Arre yaar, why this app-shapp, why not just go walk outdoors and get some fresh air!”

OMG, the irony of O2!

I was hard put to drive home the point, “Oh dear, you’re forgetting, we live in a polluted metropolis driving a double scarcity -- denizens are facing not only a scarcity of O2 inside (anatomically), but also low O2 outdoors (climatically)!

“Hence, the oximeter!”

This ground reality of ours spelt the other paradox.

Whilst half of India Quarantining

finds itself affixed to oxygen cylinders,

the rest of the nation looks to be appended to that curious contraption called oximeter.

When the world is wired to the oximeter, how can our quintessential quirky couple, Lollita and Lamba ji, not smell an opportunity here!

Lollita goggles at Lamba ji flitting in and out of rooms in a state of being fully wired to the world -- his ears encased in earphones, mouth caterwauling casualty bulletins to cronies on the cellphone; and hands clipped to the Oximeter for his latest O2 bulletin.

Exasperated by his bleat-bleat from the constant cellphone confabulation and by the beep-beep from his curious contraption, Lollita yanks off his earphones with a yell, “Curfew ... curfew!”

Lamba ji gawks, alarmed as much as annoyed at being unplugged. “But the city’s already under curfew?”

Lollita delivers the diktat, “You’re being placed under room curfew, lest you become an ‘oxy’ moron!”

The curious case of For Whom the (Oximeter) Bells Toll!

We are navigating a season of strange pandemic paradoxes. Paradoxes that seem so ‘pronounced’ that one may even stumble upon some pronunciations. With pandemic’s second season of Mother’s Day here, one can’t help but talk of certain ‘mothers of invention’, driving pandemic’s paradoxes. At a time when India Quarantining can scarce sniff through its nostrils, the world has, ironically, ‘smelt’ another sort of opportunity. At a time when India Gasping can scarce spell “smell” thanks to a national emergency sparked by O2, some smart brains in the West have churned out an ingenious invention replicating a much-missed smell – OO. The paradox of O2 versus OO. This is nothing but India suffering a scarcity of oxygen, on the one hand, and the rest of the #WorkFromHome world, on the other hand, discontented with a deficit of that daily smell – OO (office odour). Of Ooh-la-la odours Trust the world’s leading capitalist economy to hit upon the idea of capitalising on the woes of #wfh by rolling out scented candles that remind of familiar office-place smells and scents, thanks to American enterprise Eau d’ Office (this makes the paradox pretty pronounced, for it tosses up a problem for us pronunciation challenged, like yours truly, who’ve never really got it right when it comes to pronouncing eau de toilette, eau de cologne et al, and now here comes Eau d’ Office!) MORE FROM THIS SECTION From preparing food to delivering medicines, Shimla’s Good Samaritans walk the extra mile Pak-backed narco-terror module busted in Kharar Ambala court allows NRI couple to adopt minor siblings Wild Buzz: Love for lizards What’s a typically American gesture of gifting two exiting colleagues farewell candles created from a confluence of workplace odours – Breakfast Leftovers In Edit Suite 1, Sushi Thursday At The Café, After A 6-Hour Workshop etc – may smack of the fabled Marie Antoinette-sque “Let them eat cake” ring for India Inc. For, ironically, it is one invention idea about which India Inc isn’t in a position to wax eloquent. The curious case of Scentless in Seattle. Of O2 and oximeters Another app that’s proving to be a ‘Mother of Invention’ has to do with not OO, but O2. The other day, when a childhood friend called from Punjab, perched near farm houses lush, she did gush. So alarmed was she that we in the country’s Capital were struggling for not only oxygen cylinders, but also with many a related app and all such crap, that she egged me on, “Arre yaar, why this app-shapp, why not just go walk outdoors and get some fresh air!” OMG, the irony of O2! I was hard put to drive home the point, “Oh dear, you’re forgetting, we live in a polluted metropolis driving a double scarcity -- denizens are facing not only a scarcity of O2 inside (anatomically), but also low O2 outdoors (climatically)! “Hence, the oximeter!” This ground reality of ours spelt the other paradox. Whilst half of India Quarantining finds itself affixed to oxygen cylinders, the rest of the nation looks to be appended to that curious contraption called oximeter. When the world is wired to the oximeter, how can our quintessential quirky couple, Lollita and Lamba ji, not smell an opportunity here! Lollita goggles at Lamba ji flitting in and out of rooms in a state of being fully wired to the world -- his ears encased in earphones, mouth caterwauling casualty bulletins to cronies on the cellphone; and hands clipped to the Oximeter for his latest O2 bulletin. Exasperated by his bleat-bleat from the constant cellphone confabulation and by the beep-beep from his curious contraption, Lollita yanks off his earphones with a yell, “Curfew ... curfew!” Lamba ji gawks, alarmed as much as annoyed at being unplugged. “But the city’s already under curfew?” Lollita delivers the diktat, “You’re being placed under room curfew, lest you become an ‘oxy’ moron!” The curious case of For Whom the (Oximeter) Bells Toll!