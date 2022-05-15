Witerati | Of platinum puddings & pancakes

In a month when puddings and platinum pageantry have been the flavour of the season, it is another “P” dish that has preoccupied some others.

While a pudding, inspired by the British monarch’s wedding dessert, Jemma Melvin’s ‘lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle” being anointed the winner as the official Platinum Pudding for Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations, we lesser mortals were busier revisiting another British “P” staple –pancakes.

India may not have made it to the royal high table – with the Indian entry of rose falooda cake from one Shabnam Russo having to be content with being a mere finalist – certain British flavours were certainly being toasted with a vengeance closer home on humble tables. And how!

Of trifle egg-citement

When a childhood friend from Melbourne recently visited India after almost a decade, it spelt reunions with schoolmates and college chums left, right and centre(spread). What it all boiled down to was essentially eggs.

So fixated are we on all things videshi, that we, in India, may sometimes not fathom the fascination that visiting sections of the Indian diaspora have for things desi.

The sole reason the said denizen from the Land Down Under was hooked to travelling on the Shatabdi from the national Capital, interestingly, had to do with eggs.

“Nothing quite beats the taste of the omelette served on the Shatabdi,” was the verdict dished out by this darling from Australia.

What a revisiting it was to a slice of street-side India. What a reunion it was with flavours on desi wheels!

What the Shatabdi coach perhaps looked like for the next couple of moments was a scene from Rocky and Mayur’s fabled food show from television, Highway On My Plate!

What ensued was, but naturally, selfie-ism’s date with the big stuffy Shatabdi oily omelette.

The curious case of When Holly Met Oily.

Of egg-centric selfie-ism

The next round of reunion repasts, too, generated much egg-citement. Or rather, egg-centricity!

While Oz ooh-ed about omelettes desi, India yearned for revisiting a bit of Brit on its reunion platter.

What followed was scouting for the spongiest pancakes in town. Be it in flavours banana to blueberry, cinnamon-spiced to sherry.

At the end of the day, it was about the pancake as much as reunions that are like life’s icing on the cake.

Reunion selfie-ism, one realised, can be so much like pancakes.

Some reunion selfies, like the tempting pancake we tucked into at a funky chocolate eatery that was virtually floating on all things syrupy, drip too much.

Drip with sweet memories. Drip with nostalgia. Drip with the maple golden-ness of girlhood adventures. Or some reunion selfies simply drip diamonds!

Then, there is the reunion selfie-ism that comes neatly structured and stacked. Like that pile of pancakes we did dig into at a backstreet cafe on City Beautiful’s famous, or infamous, Gehri Route.

In the style of those stacked pancakes, some reunion selfies, like the one shared by an adventurous author friend recently, come structured, riding “before” and “after” moments. Past’s pigtailed pictures of girlhood, mini mid-riffs peering out of polka-dotted tops, contrasting with contemporary selfies, midlife peeping out of flabbier ‘frames’. Much in the manner of maple syrup or cream oozing out of pancake platters.

Platinum puddings may come and go, but reunion pancakes sure are no passing trifles.

The curious case of the Proof of the Pudding is in the Tweeting.

chetnakeer@yahoo.com