Witerati | Of W-Day hangovers & withering heights

Heck, it’s hangover day. Women’s Day just slid out of the door after having had a field day, choc frock and apparel. Don’t be surprised if the floral felicitation leftovers from W-Day end up being reborn. As lavender lemon tea cake or lavender shrikhand. (iStock)

It feels like being back in the green room, sans greasepaint, after strutting as Showstoppers on marketeers’ mega million-mounted runways.

Post the pedestal-isation as Poster Girls, does womanhood wake up to hangover day feeling any less a woman, now that the din and drama’s died down?

No more the social media-driven narratives of super-womanhood elevating the fair sex on to a pedestal for one over-hyped day. It’s back to the everyday-ness of being a woman. It suddenly seems the world has overnight pressed the pause button of celebrating woman-hood in its ordinariness.

Ah, wait. There’s another party, other than womanhood, in hangover mode.

The Blinkit bloke.

The doorbell rings on hangover day to herald that brown paper bag, also cashing in on the consumerist cacophony of Women’s Day.

Even a day after W-Day, the Blinkit bag still comes all dressed up, with collages celebrating womanhood printed on its face. Though in its bosom it bears contents of womanhood’s daily drudgery. Cooking oils to ration-loads of masalas to drain cleaners. All those spiced-up spliced snapshots of Women’s Day suddenly down the drain.

The boring brown bag a pointed reminder that, but for the day of marketeer-mounted narratives of shining womanhood, life may be as mundane as that mud-coloured bag. The Blinkit bag comes as a reminder that all this market-driven extravaganza is elitist. For, much of womanhood in other India ---- bais to safai karamcharis to thele-waalis ---- goes about bearing the burden of daily living as unmindful of Upper-Crust India’s W-Day as that Blinkit brown bag.

That brown bag on hangover day drives home the sense and sanity --- celebrate womanhood in its everyday-ness, not in its exalted elevated-ness.

The curious case of ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kicks’.

Pansies on my platter

The frilly ‘n’ fancy-priced felicitation bouquets from Women’s Day wake up, too, to withering heights. Thankfully, a new lease of life may await them.

As garnish for gourmet dressing.

For, floral extracts and edible blooms are the new rage for gourmet plating.

And what better season than spring to make the most of this trend. Don’t be surprised if the floral felicitation leftovers from W-Day end up being reborn.

As lavender lemon tea cake or lavender shrikhand. As paneer-stuffed nasturtium blooms or nasturtium saag and pattod. As chamomile crepes or scones. As pansy petal pancakes. As daisies on desserts.

Edible blooms boast bounteous benefits. Hibiscus is healing for the heart, nasturtiums nudge up immunity, lavender is like a lullaby for those suffering sleep deficit, chamomile is the calmness superfood. No wonder, the Chinese for centuries culled floral extracts for ancient systems of medicine.

Candied flowers and crystallised blooms are the new cherry on the cake.

The curious case of every daisy has its day.

As chilling as it gets

Talking of Chinese practices, alas, here come chilling China tidings.

Fakeness is having a day out like never before.

Fake news. Deepfakes. Fake rain, Dubai style.

Fake news of Vyjayanthimala’s death being the latest in Tweeple’s list of fake living, fake dying.

Just when one thought it couldn’t get worse than this, there comes another dose of fakeness to chill sensibilities.

A province of China, that thrives on a tourist economy riding its snowy winter wonderland landscape, has gone a step further and beaten the Gulf to it. It has tossed Twitterverse into a tizzy for dishing out fake snow.

Selfie-ism ran into rough weather when tourists thronging Chengdu Snow Village in Sichuan province discovered that their selfie moment stood on slippery ground.

What appeared like a snow wonderland was instead made up of cotton wool and soapy water.

Selfie-ism learnt the hard way that it treads shifting new realities and shaky ground. China cut a sorry figure when it’s many a fake flake went viral.

The curious case of “Aaj mausam beimaan hai bada.”

chetnakeer@yahoo.com